Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced a collaboration with Core42, a G42 company and a leading provider of sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, to architect and deliver sovereign cloud and AI services for the public sector, defense and other regulated industries across the UAE. The collaboration, formally unveiled on stage at Red Hat Summit, emphasizes Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies that support Core42’s sovereign-by-design infrastructure, and enable organizations to move experimental AI pilots into production-scale environments while maintaining jurisdictional control, compliance and operational resilience.

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations must balance rapid innovation with regulatory requirements. By using Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat AI for its foundational cloud architecture, Core42 delivers sovereign private cloud environments for sensitive and regulated workloads.

Accelerating AI-ready infrastructure for national institutions

Powered by Red Hat AI and hybrid cloud technologies, organizations can place less-sensitive workloads in Sovereign Public Cloud provided by Core42, while using private cloud environments for the most critical and classified environments. This approach enables customers to align cloud use with national data classification requirements, while flexible pricing models and deployment options meet the operational and jurisdictional realities of government, defense, and regulated industries.

The collaboration focuses on four key pillars of sovereign AI:

Optimized GPU usage: Maximizing the efficiency of accelerated compute resources to help speed return on investments for sovereign AI strategies.

Maximizing the efficiency of accelerated compute resources to help speed return on investments for sovereign AI strategies. Greater workload consistency and automation: Using Red Hat AI as the orchestration layer for overseeing massive AI workloads while maintaining greater operational control.

Using Red Hat AI as the orchestration layer for overseeing massive AI workloads while maintaining greater operational control. A unified service model: Pooling associated resources and standardizing model onboarding to provide greater choice in internal AI deployments while limiting the impact on system security.

Pooling associated resources and standardizing model onboarding to provide greater choice in internal AI deployments while limiting the impact on system security. Standardized AI model governance: Using Core42’s expertise in IT oversight to help align AI workloads with operational and jurisdictional regulations.

Scaling for the sovereign future

Red Hat and Core42 are focused on solving complex sovereign infrastructure challenges by delivering controllable, scalable and transparent enterprise cloud and AI capabilities. While strengthening the UAE’s digital footprint is the immediate priority, Core42 intends to expand this sovereign offering globally to provide a foundation for AI-ready, resilient infrastructure aligned with specific jurisdictional and regional requirements.

Supporting quotes

Ashesh Badani, senior vice president and chief product officer, Red Hat

“Red Hat believes that the only credible path to digital sovereignty is a foundation built on open source. Our collaboration with Core42 reinforces this belief, giving UAE organizations greater choice and control over their AI strategies without compromising innovation. Open, transparent and scalable platforms like Red Hat AI and Red Hat OpenShift form the backbone of sovereign IT. With Core42, we are creating a blueprint for the industry that proves mission-critical AI can be both high-performing and tightly governed.”

Raghu Chakravarthi, Executive Vice President: Engineering and GM: Americas, Core42

"Red Hat's work on open hybrid cloud technologies has provided a genuinely robust foundation for the full spectrum of sovereign cloud deployments, from fully air-gapped environments through to partially restricted and connected models. That breadth, combined with the stability and maturity of Red Hat's technologies, is why we see Red Hat as the premier partner for sovereign infrastructure. This collaboration reflects how national-scale AI must be built: with sovereignty, resilience, and long-term control engineered into its foundation.”

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About Red Hat

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

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