Dubai, UAE – Al Ramz Corporation Investment & Development PJSC (UH: ALRAMZ) announced solid financial results for the first quarter of 2026, delivering on continued momentum across core business lines and building on the record performance achieved in 2025. Net profit reached AED 12.1 million, representing 81% quarter-on-quarter growth. The strong performance reflects continued execution of the Group’s strategic priorities, digital innovation that reinforces its position for sustained growth and long-term value creation.

Net commission income

Grew by 53% during the quarter, driven by expanded market activity, stronger client engagement, and the continued growth of Al Ramz’s Digital Financial Mall driving increased online trading activity.

Asset management fees

Reached a record AED 3.2 million during the quarter, supported by a 10% increase in assets under management to AED 1.45 billion, reflecting continued enhancement of services, expansion of the product offering, and strong portfolio performance.

Market-making revenues

Increased by 104% during the quarter, driven by expanding ADNOC-related mandates, and new liquidity providing mandates secured for PureHealth, Talabat, and Invest Bank.

Net interest income

Marking a record of AED16.6mn increasing by 21% during the quarter, reflecting higher average margin receivable balances driven by strong market demand and customer appetite.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Group’s asset management business continued to deliver strong performance, with assets under management increasing by 10% during the quarter to AED 1.45 billion, marking record period and reflecting the continued enhancement of its services and investment solutions. Supported by a disciplined investment framework and ongoing product development, ARAM secured its ADGM licenses during the quarter and is preparing to launch the Horizon GCC Equity Fund and Fortitude Sukuk Fund, further strengthening the Group’s asset management platform and regional offering.

DIGITAL FINANCIAL MALL

The Group’s Digital Financial Mall continued its rapid expansion through access to financial data, intelligent tools to interpret it, and superior customer journeys that simplify and enhance the investment experience. During the quarter, the Group launched THOR, its AI-powered investment agent, while the platform surpassed 500,000 downloads and 20,000 active users, reflecting strong customer adoption and engagement. U.S. market access and real U.S. market prices to all users, together with onboarding improvements, further strengthened convenience and accessibility, while upcoming U.S. options and Saudi market continue to reinforce Al Ramz’s leadership in digital financial services.

MARKET MAKING

Al Ramz strengthened its position as a regional market-making leader, delivering 104% revenue growth during the quarter and marking a record period as its regional footprint continued to expand through key strategic mandates. New liquidity providing mandates for PureHealth, Talabat, and Invest Bank, underscore the Group’s growing influence in shaping the GCC’s evolving capital market landscape and open the door for future business opportunities and growth.

BUILDING ON MOMENTUM, DELIVERING FUTURE GROWTH

Despite continued global uncertainty and market volatility, Al Ramz remains focused on opportunities where it holds a clear competitive advantage and can deliver accretive returns. The Group will continue investing in the expansion of its Digital Financial Mall, asset management capabilities, and market-making activities, supported by disciplined risk management, strong balance sheet fundamentals, and a firm commitment to sustainable long-term growth.

Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director, stated: “Following a record year in 2025, our first quarter results reflect strong execution and continued growth, with record revenues across multiple business lines and further expansion of our regional and digital footprint. We delivered strong top-line momentum during the quarter, reinforcing our long-term strategy centered on advancing value proposition for the client-value accretion share holders .

We extend our deepest gratitude to the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, whose vision and decisive leadership continue to guide the nation with confidence and stability. We also express our sincere appreciation to the Armed Forces, security services, emergency teams, and all those dedicated to safeguarding the nation’s security and safety”.

At Al Ramz we remain confident in our ability to sustain growth, create long-term value, and capture the opportunities ahead. Proudly rooted in the UAE, we continue to contribute to the nation’s vision of strengthening its position as a leading global financial hub.