Bangkok, Thailand: Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) today announced the results of the Green Airports Recognition (GAR2026), honouring 12 airports for their outstanding work in climate change adaptation.

Marking its 10th edition, the milestone year attracted 33 submissions from across the region. The submissions strongly indicate that airports in Asia-Pacific & Middle East are now leading the way not only by cutting carbon emissions but also by preparing for climate impacts such as flooding, extreme weather, storm surges, and water scarcity.

Mr. Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, said: “Airports are on the frontline of climate change impacts. It is encouraging to see airports across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East responding proactively through smarter infrastructure planning, comprehensive risk assessments, resilient design, and stronger collaboration with governments and industry stakeholders. We are proud to have initiated the landmark Climate Adaptation study, providing airports with risk assessment tools to tackle climate-related challenges. Climate adaptation is not only critical for maintaining operational resilience but also for safeguarding the connectivity, economies, and communities that rely on aviation every day.”

The theme for GAR 2026 is “Climate Change Adaptation”. Winning projects included raising critical electrical infrastructure above flood levels, installing heat-resistant runway materials, redesigning drainage systems for heavier rainfall, and securing alternative water supplies during droughts. These are the kind of forward-looking solutions that define a decade of achievement.

The 12 airports were recognised under Platinum, Gold or Silver categories, spanning four annual passenger traffic segments. The Recognised Airports were announced during the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition (RACE2026), held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The recognised airports are:

Over 40 million passengers per annum

Hong Kong International Airport - Platinum

Taoyuan International Airport - Gold

King Abdulaziz International Airport - Silver

Between 15-40 million passengers per annum

Auckland International Airport - Platinum

Melbourne Airport - Gold

Kansai International Airport – Silver

Between 5-15 million passengers per annum

Kaohsiung International Airport - Platinum

Cochin International Airport - Gold

Jaipur International Airport - Silver

Less than 5 million passengers per annum

Nadi International Airport - Platinum

Sunshine Coast Airport - Gold

New Plymouth Airport – Silver

The panel of judges included:

Mr. Christopher Paling (Manchester Metropolitan University)

Mr. Christopher Surgenor (GreenAir Online)

Ms. Jennifer Desharnais (ACI World)

Dr. Panagiotis Karamanos (Aviation Environmental Consultant)

Mr. Stefano Baronci (ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East)

The Green Airports Recognition programme was established by ACI Asia-Pacific with the support of the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Council. The 2026 awards were presented at RACE2026 in Bangkok, marking ten years of sharing practical solutions and raising the bar on environmental resilience across the region

Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East

Sunil Subbaiah

Head, Communications & Brand

E: sunil@aci-asiapac.aero

About ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID)

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) is the voice of airports in the region, representing over 600 airport members across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with a regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACI APAC & MID advocates for the collective interests of airports and promotes professional excellence in airport management and operations.

Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are among the world’s most dynamic aviation markets, home to nine of the fastest-growing markets globally. According to the latest Economic Impact Assessment, air transport supports 46 million jobs and contributes $1.18 trillion to regional GDP in Asia-Pacific and Middle East. With passenger traffic expected to expand, the aviation sector’s direct contribution to GDP is projected to grow annually by 5.1% in Asia-Pacific and 4.5% in the Middle East over the next two decades.