Kenya is struggling to secure adequate climate financing, with MPs warning of a disconnect between donor pledges, funds received and tangible results at the grassroots. The country requires $62 billion (KSh9 trillion) over the decade to 2030, yet only a fraction has been mobilised, raising fears that adaptation projects could stall despite new laws and strategies to cut emissions.

The amount comprises $3.36 billion which the Kenyan government has committed to provide through domestic sources. The remaining amount, about 80 percent, is expected to come from global partners.

As of 2023, Kenya had secured over KSh600 billion (about $4.6 billion) from international partners.

Despite adopting a climate change action plan, passing carbon market regulations, enacting new laws and formulating strategies to reduce greenhouse emissions by 2050, the issue of climate adaptation financing has remained a major headache for Kenya.

These concerns emerged during a high-level Media Breakfast Dialogue on Methane Emissions in Kenya, held in Nairobi on Thursday, ahead of the forthcoming conference.

The Regional Seminar on Methane, which will be hosted by the Parliament of Kenya, will be held in Nairobi from 15 to 16 May, followed by a field visit on May 17, 2026.

The conference is expected to bring together Members of Parliament from across Africa to deliberate on climate action and sustainable development strategies. The regional meeting will focus on strengthening the role of African parliaments in climate action, particularly in reducing methane emissions and advancing sustainable development initiatives across the continent.

During the forum, which brought together lawmakers from the Senate and the National Assembly, legislators raised concerns over the minimal financial support from the international community, which risks derailing projects aimed at mitigating climate disasters.“We want the $62 billion to do all these projects. All we have received is $2.4 billion from what we call other sources. If we got even half of this amount, the government would do the rest,” said MP Shakeel Shabbir, lawmaker from Kisumu East constituency.“Why can’t the international community, who are monitoring the effects of greenhouse emissions, give us the funding?”MP Shabbir noted that the majority of Kenyans are yet to benefit from carbon credit projects, questioning how communities will respond to the shifting focus on methane gas reduction.

The lawmakers argued that putting in place structured, widespread mechanisms, as opposed to centralised outfits, will ensure donor funding is used for the intended climate projects and will enhance accountability.

This emerged after the State Department revealed that there are 60,000 biogas plants in a number of counties, with experts warning that rising methane emissions continue to pose a serious threat to Kenya’s economy, agriculture and public health.“I have been an MP for almost 20 years. I hear we have 60,000 biogas plants in Kenya. I have never seen a single one. This climate financing is a very small circle. What happened to carbon credits?” posed MP Shabbir.“What will I tell farmers? Stop feeding their children and start giving livestock proper nutrients to reduce methane? We as Africans are told to do this and that, yet you do not give us the funding.”The Senate Clerk, Jeremiah Nyegenye, noted that Parliament is the link between policy and people. It is the institution through which citizens’ voices are heard and through which public participation is realised.“Effective representation requires more than formal processes. It requires that citizens understand the issues at stake. If people do not understand methane, they cannot meaningfully discuss it. If they do not understand the implications of certain practices, they cannot make informed choices.”Senator Mohamed Faki, chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources, stressed the need for Parliament to strengthen its legislative and oversight responsibilities to ensure climate pledges are translated into tangible results across the country.“For Parliament, the message is clear. We must continue to strengthen our legislative frameworks, deepen our oversight and ensure that climate commitments are translated into practical, measurable outcomes at both national and county levels,” he stated.

He noted that coordinated action among the executive, Parliament, County Governments, the private sector and the media will help in reducing harmful methane emissions.“Progress will depend not on isolated efforts, but on how effectively we align these roles towards a shared objective,” he said.

Dr Sheilla Aggarwal, Director of the Industry and Economic Division at the United Nations Environment Programme, acknowledged that “there has been a big debate on climate financing”.“Kenya was receiving very large amounts of funding and there is more funding coming to the Kenyan government from June this year for a four-year project. The needs are much greater but financing is available,” stated Dr Aggarwal.

She noted that the issue of methane gas emissions cannot be overlooked because it is a global concern as much as it is a local problem.“Methane is a major issue of international concern. It is also a local issue because methane pollution has already had devastating effects on the country, particularly in agricultural production and human health,” she stated.

The UNEP official called on Parliament to provide strong leadership by supporting and implementing measures that safeguard the environment and shield the country from the devastating effects of climate change.

According to Dr Aggarwal, climate action should not only be viewed as an environmental obligation but also as an economic opportunity capable of improving livelihoods and driving sustainable development.“Reduction of methane emissions can lead to economic redemption in the country and globally.”Despite remaining in the atmosphere for a shorter period (12 years), methane gas has a far greater warming effect than carbon dioxide, making it one of the most dangerous greenhouse gases contributing to global warming.

Dr Claudia Arndt of the International Livestock Research Institute called for practical interventions to conserve the environment and reduce methane emissions.

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