Experts have called for stronger collective action on climate governance, warning that climate change now poses a direct threat to Nigeria’s economy, security, and national stability.

Delivering a keynote address at the EnviroNews Media Literacy Training on Climate Change Governance, Gender Mainstreaming, and the UNFCCC and Minamata Convention, former member of the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo, said climate change was no longer a distant environmental concern but a present reality affecting communities across Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme, “From Personal Effort to National Action: Reimagining Climate Change Governance in Nigeria,” Onuigbo noted that floods, desertification, drought, coastal erosion, and rising temperatures had continued to disrupt livelihoods, destroy infrastructure, and worsen insecurity across the country.

According to him, the shrinking Lake Chad Basin remains one of the clearest examples of ecological degradation and its security implications.

“Communities dependent on the lake for survival experienced displacement, economic collapse, forced migration and social instability,” he said.

The former lawmaker explained that increasing competition over diminishing natural resources had contributed significantly to recurring farmer-herder conflicts in different parts of the country.

Onuigbo, who sponsored Nigeria’s Climate Change Act 2021, traced the evolution of global climate governance from the 1992 Rio Earth Summit to the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, stressing that climate action requires coordinated efforts from governments, institutions, businesses, civil society groups, and citizens.

He described climate change as “the cumulative result of years of small decisions made without regard for their collective consequences,” including deforestation, poor waste management, delayed policies, and unsustainable consumption patterns.

Highlighting Nigeria’s legislative response, he recalled that several climate-related bills failed to secure presidential assent before the eventual passage of the Climate Change Act in 2021.

According to him, the law established the National Council on Climate Change, chaired by the President, and created frameworks for emissions reduction, climate financing, and sustainable development.

“The Climate Change Act represented Nigeria’s formal institutional acceptance of climate change as a strategic national challenge requiring coordinated governance mechanisms,” he stated.

Onuigbo added that the law mandates Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to integrate climate action into their operations through dedicated climate change desks.

He stressed that climate governance should not remain isolated within the environmental sector but must be mainstreamed into agriculture, transportation, housing, infrastructure, and energy planning.

The former lawmaker also emphasised the importance of legislative oversight, noting that laws alone could not solve the climate crisis without effective implementation and accountability.

Commending recent reforms under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Onuigbo said the removal of fuel subsidy and implementation of the Electricity Act 2023 reflected a growing commitment toward Nigeria’s climate transition agenda.

According to him, decentralisation of electricity generation would strengthen renewable energy development and improve electricity access across states.

He also cited sovereign green bonds, compressed natural gas programmes, rural solar electrification, and climate-smart agriculture initiatives as critical steps toward sustainable development.

Onuigbo further stressed the importance of climate financing, noting that the Climate Change Fund established under the Act would support mitigation and adaptation projects across critical sectors.

He urged Nigerians to view climate action not only as an environmental necessity but also as an economic opportunity capable of driving industrialisation, innovation, and job creation.

Addressing journalists at the event, Onuigbo described the media as a critical partner in climate governance.

“Journalism is the bridge between scientific knowledge and public consciousness,” he said, urging media organisations to invest in climate literacy, investigative reporting, and specialised environmental desks.

He also called for greater participation of women and youths in climate governance, noting that both groups remain disproportionately affected by climate-related disasters despite their active roles in environmental advocacy and community resilience.

Speaking on the Minamata Convention on Mercury, Onuigbo warned against the dangers of mercury pollution, particularly from artisanal mining activities.

He noted that unsafe mercury use continues to threaten public health and ecosystems across communities.

The former lawmaker also urged Nigerian universities and research institutions to generate locally relevant climate data capable of informing policy decisions and adaptation strategies.

“Climate action is no longer optional; the future of Nigeria’s development will depend significantly on how successfully it responds to the climate challenge today,” he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Publisher of EnviroNews Nigeria and Executive Director of Advocacy and Campaigns for Sustainability (Endvocas), Michael Simire, described the conference as timely, stressing that climate impacts across Nigeria are becoming more severe and require informed public engagement.

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