Plastic waste choking drainage systems, prolonged droughts devastating harvests and rising food insecurity are no longer distant climate warnings for Africa.

Yet, a troubling disconnect persists between global climate pledges such as climate financing and meaningful action on the ground. It is this growing urgency that is pushing African negotiators to rethink how they engage on the global stage.

The African Group of Negotiators Experts Support (Agnes) convened African negotiators and climate experts recently in Nairobi ahead of the Subsidiary Bodies 64 (SB64) Climate Conference.

Speaking during the conference, Dr Rose Mwebesa, the Unep Regional Director for Africa, placed Africa’s climate struggle within a deeper structural imbalance in global finance, pointing to the cost burden faced by developing countries.“We were reminded that Africa pays up to eight times more to borrow,” Dr Mwebesa said.

Finance remains one of the most contentious and unresolved issues in global climate talks. While developed countries have repeatedly pledged support, African nations continue to face barriers in accessing funds.

Dr Nana Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, chairperson of the African Group of Negotiators emphasised that Africa can no longer afford vague commitments or fragmented positions.

But even as priorities became clearer, a deeper concern lingered one that has increasingly defined climate discourse: implementation.

While climate negotiations often produce ambitious targets, translating those commitments into concrete action has proved far more elusive.

This comes at a time Africa prepares for a more assertive role in upcoming global climate engagements, including a future COP expected to be hosted on the continent.

This has heightened the urgency for negotiators to move beyond general statements and focus on actionable outcomes.

There are, however, signs of growing confidence.“We are ready, organised, very structured, very collaborative and ready to support,” Amoah said,” to make sure that we move and elevate the conversation to be more concrete and acceptable to our leadership and to the very people that we serve.”

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