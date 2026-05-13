Nairobi, Kenya - Kenya Airways, the national carrier of Kenya, together with ALL Accor, the award-winning booking platform and loyalty programme, has announced a strategic partnership that marks a significant milestone for African travel making Kenya Airways the first African airline to partner with the globally renowned programme.

Through this partnership, members of the Asante Rewards and ALL Accor can seamlessly earn and redeem points across both platforms, unlocking greater flexibility, enhanced value, and a more rewarding experience both in the air and on the ground. Members can exchange their rewards effortlessly through seamless two-way conversions, 3,000 Asante Rewards points can be converted into 1,000 ALL Accor Reward points, and 3000 All Accor program points can be converted into 1000 Asante reward points redeemable across Accor's 5,800 hotels and over 45 brands worldwide, from complimentary nights and in-hotel privileges to exclusive lifestyle experiences. Likewise, ALL Accor members will enjoy access to Kenya Airways rewards, including flights and travel-related benefits.

Speaking on the partnership, Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer officer said: “This collaboration represents a significant milestone not only for Kenya Airways, but for African aviation. As the first airline on the continent to partner with ALL Accor, we are proud to give our loyal customers even more ways to earn, convert, and redeem their rewards across a world of travel and hospitality experiences.

As we continue to enhance our offering, Kenya Airways has increased daily frequencies to Paris, reintroduced the previously grounded Dreamliner into service, and will deploy a higher-capacity Boeing 777 on the London Gatwick route to meet peak season demand.” “Our partnership with Kenya Airways marks a pivotal moment, responding to the demand for connected, experience-driven travel across Africa and the Middle East where loyalty is key.

By bringing hospitality and aviation together, we’re significantly enhancing the ALL Accor ecosystem by providing members with seamless access across our 45+ brands, from luxury to economy, including stays, dining, and exclusive events.

This collaboration empowers our members with greater flexibility, stronger recognition, and more avenues to transform points into truly meaningful travel experiences.” said Kerry Healy, Chief Commercial Officer for Accor's Premium, Midscale & Economy brands in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Raki Phillips, Regional President, Premium, Midscale and Economy, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye, at Accor added “This partnership reflects the growing momentum of Africa and the Middle East as increasingly connected travel markets.

For our guests, this makes travel feel easier and more connected. Kenya is a key market for us, and through this partnership their journey flows seamlessly from flight to stay, earning and redeeming along the way. It’s about simple, intuitive experiences that feel genuinely rewarding, wherever they go.”

This strategic partnership combines the strength of Kenya Airways’ growing global network with Accor’s global footprint of more than 5,800 properties across over 110 countries, spanning economy to premium and luxury brands including ibis, Novotel, Pullman, Swissôtel, Sofitel, Fairmont and Raffles. Members can now enjoy a seamless travel and lifestyle experience by redeeming their points for flights across Kenya Airways and its SkyTeam partners’ regional and international destinations, as well as lounge access and additional baggage as well as across Accor’s network for stays dining, wellness, and lifestyle experiences, delivering greater travel flexibility and enhanced loyalty rewards value.

With more than 100 million members worldwide, ALL Accor continues to grow rapidly and plays a central role in enhancing guest engagement across the Accor ecosystem. Members of both programmes can begin enjoying the new benefits through their respective loyalty platforms.

About Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways (KQ), The Pride of Africa, is a leading African carrier on a mission to propel Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, cultures, and markets. We fly to 42 destinations worldwide, 33 of which are in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers and over 70,000 Tons of cargo annually through our Hub at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

As the sole African carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance, we open up a world of possibilities for our customers, connecting them to over 1,060 destinations in 173 countries. We take pride in offering a delightful flying experience with a caring African touch. Our exceptional African hospitality has consistently earned us global recognition including the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards where we were honoured with the Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Cabin Crew in Africa in 2024.

About ALL Accor

ALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL.com website and app, customers can access an unrivaled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty program preferred by travelers.