Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) participated in the opening ceremony of the 4th GCC Games in Doha, Qatar, as the official sponsor of Team Kuwait’s participation in this major event, hosted in Qatar from May 11 to 22. This sponsorship underscores KIB’s continued support for Kuwaiti athletes and its commitment to strengthening their presence at regional sporting events.

The opening ceremony was attended by the President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC), Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, alongside members of the Kuwaiti delegation and Marwah Marafie, Manager of Corporate Communications Unit, and Abdulaziz Al Thawab, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications Unit, from KIB. The ceremony also featured the raising of the Kuwaiti flag, carried by Kuwaiti shooter Khaled Al-Mudhaf alongside equestrian rider Yara Al-Hunaidi, who were chosen to represent Kuwait in this proud national moment during the official opening proceedings.

KIB accompanied the Kuwaiti sports delegation to Doha as part of official arrangements, under which a private aircraft was provided for the KOC delegation, including administrators and athletes. This underscores the State’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities to ensure the delegation’s comfort and readiness to compete.

On this occasion, Marwah Marafie, Manager – Corporate Communications Unit at KIB, said: “We are pleased to attend the opening ceremony of the 4th GCC Games and accompany the Kuwaiti delegation during this important participation. This reflects our belief in the importance of supporting Kuwaiti youth and empowering them to represent Kuwait with pride across various sporting competitions, as well as our conviction that sports serve as an important platform for promoting the values of ambition, teamwork, and discipline. We wish all our male and female athletes the best of luck and hope they achieve results worthy of Kuwait’s name.”

Marafie added: “KIB’s role is not limited to sponsorship alone; it also extends to media and moral support, as well as on-the-ground follow-up of Kuwaiti athletes’ participation. This reflects our belief in the importance of integrating public- and private-sector efforts to support national sports and showcase Kuwait in the best possible light across various events.”

As part of the media coverage accompanying the delegation, the KIB team documented key moments from the trip, including the dinner hosted by Kuwait’s Ambassador to Qatar, H.E. Ahmad Al-Shuraim, in honor of the Kuwaiti delegation. The dinner was attended by several prominent figures, including Minister of State for Youth and Sports Affairs Dr. Tareq Al-Jalahma, Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sport Bashar Abdullah, and Vice President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, in a show of support for the Kuwaiti delegation ahead of the start of the competitions.

KIB’s support for sports initiatives and Kuwaiti athletes falls under its corporate social responsibility strategy, which aims to empower youth, promote a culture of sports and achievement across society, and support efforts that help raise Kuwait’s profile across various fields.Bottom of Form

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.