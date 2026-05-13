Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TRST01, a specialist carbon intelligence and digital MRV firm, today announced a structured three-hub platform designed to mobilise Green finance and investment across the next generation of carbon markets. India provides the technology engine, Singapore the global carbon markets gateway, and Dubai the global deployment and climate intelligence centre.

The announcement coincides with the appointment of Dr. Ivano Iannelli as strategic lead for TRST01's UAE operations, a climate finance and development economics veteran with over two decades of experience across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Dr. Iannelli will shape and lead the discipline of Carbon Intelligence from Dubai, through the institutionalisation of purpose-built AI infrastructure, carbon intelligence algorithms, and the TRST01 digital MRV architecture serving Global South sovereign markets at scale.



INDIA SINGAPORE DUBAI Technology Hub Green Finance Hub Climate Intelligence Hub AI-native analytics, digital MRV systems, and the TRST01 blockchain traceability architecture. Enabled by the India-UAE CEPA technology services corridor. Structured carbon finance, ITMO buyer networks, Article 6 transaction mechanisms, and access to global premier capital markets and carbon registry infrastructure. Global deployment centre where technology, finance, and policy converge into Carbon Intelligence products for governments, corporates, and sovereign registries across the Global South.

A Deliberate Architecture

India (home to TRST01's core technology capability) provides the engineering foundation for the platform's AI-native analytics, digital MRV systems, and the TRST01 blockchain traceability architecture. The India-UAE CEPA (in force since May 2022) enables seamless technology services flow between the two hubs. Singapore serves as the green finance architecture hub, connecting carbon asset origination to institutional capital and ITMO buyer networks. Dubai, chosen over established climate finance centres in Europe and North America, is where technology, finance, and policy converge into Carbon Intelligence for governments, corporates, and sovereign registries across the Gulf, Africa, and the broader Global South.



"The carbon market does not need more brokers. It needs infrastructure: systems that turn raw emission data into auditable, bankable, and policy-aligned assets at the speed Article 6 now demands. The UAE is where technology, finance, and climate policy connect at global scale," Dr. Ivano Iannelli, Strategic Lead, TRST01 UAE.

Carbon Intelligence: A Category in Formation

TRST01 uses the term "Carbon Intelligence" to describe the convergence of carbon market expertise, AI-native data analytics (purpose-built for carbon applications, not adapted from generic tooling), digital MRV infrastructure, and institutional policy advisory. The three-hub architecture is the operational expression: technology built in India, capital structured in Singapore, intelligence deployed from Dubai.

A Track Record That Precedes the Announcement

TRST01's credentials are operational, not theoretical. The firm served as technology partner for the Democratic Republic of Congo's National Digital Carbon Credit Registry, one of two sovereign African registries launched within 72 hours at COP30 in Belém in November 2025, built on the TRST01Chain architecture. TRST01 is also a joint venture partner in Malawi's emerging carbon credit ecosystem. Both the DRC and Malawi are Global South sovereign markets at the frontier of Article 6 implementation, where TRST01's three-hub model is already operational.

About TRST01

TRST01 is a global carbon intelligence and digital MRV firm operating across the UAE, India, and Singapore. The firm develops sovereign carbon registries, Article 6 technical advisory services, and AI-native emissions monitoring systems for governments, development finance institutions, and corporate clients, with a deliberate focus on Global South sovereign markets.

About Carbon Intelligence

Carbon Intelligence is the convergence of carbon market expertise, AI-native analytics, digital MRV infrastructure, and institutional policy advisory, enabling governments, corporates, and investors to convert raw emissions data into auditable, bankable, and policy-aligned assets. TRST01 is establishing Dubai as the world's first dedicated Carbon Intelligence Centre.