Muscat, Oman – Alargan Towell Investment Company L.L.C, Oman’s leading developers of integrated lifestyle and tourism destinations, proudly announces the signing of an operating agreement with Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts to manage the flagship hotel within the Al Nakheel project.

The signing ceremony took place on 12 May 2026 at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MOHT) of the Sultanate of Oman, underscoring the Ministry’s continued support for transformative tourism developments and its close collaboration with ALARGAN Towell in advancing Al Nakheel to new stages of delivery. This milestone reflects ALARGAN Towell’s commitment to creating world‑class destinations that strengthen Oman’s tourism and real estate sectors, in line with Vision 2040 and the country’s sustainable economic diversification goals.

Al Nakheel is one of Oman’s Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC) projects, located along the Sultanate’s coastline and designed as a master‑planned community blending residential, hospitality, and leisure components. The development features a signature crystal lagoon, natural sea waterfront, wellness‑focused facilities, family entertainment amenities, and offers ITC freehold ownership opportunities for investors of all nationalities, along with Golden Visa eligibility.

Under the agreement, Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts will operate a fully integrated hotel and resort comprising 305 rooms, suites, and villas, an aqua park, serviced apartments, and a mixed‑use retail and entertainment zone. The hotel will also include multiple restaurants, leisure and wellness facilities, and event spaces, positioning Al Nakheel as a premier coastal hospitality and lifestyle destination.

Led by Chairman Mr. Kamel Abou‑Aly, Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts brings over three decades of hospitality expertise, with a portfolio of more than 40 hotels and resorts across Egypt and Morocco, and ongoing expansion in the region. The group manages over 18,000 rooms and is renowned for developing and operating large‑scale integrated resorts and entertainment destinations.

On this occasion, Mr. Maqbool Ali Sultan, Chairman of ALARGAN Towell Investment, stated: “Al Nakheel represents a strategic step in our vision to deliver integrated destinations that combine real estate, hospitality, and leisure within a sustainable, high‑quality environment. Our partnership with Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts reflects our commitment to introducing a project of international operating standards, supporting Oman’s tourism sector and enhancing the Sultanate’s appeal as a growing destination for investment and travel.”

This agreement builds on the strategic partnership established by Eng. Khalid Al Meshan, Vice Chairman of ALARGAN Towell Investment, with Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts, which began with the “Sarai” project in Casablanca, Morocco, through ALARGAN International Real Estate. Today, the collaboration expands to Oman with Al Nakheel, marking Pickalbatros’ first entry into the Gulf hospitality market.

Eng. Khalid Al Meshan added: “Expanding our collaboration with Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts into Oman is an important milestone in our journey to deliver integrated destinations that combine quality development with world‑class hospitality. Through Al Nakheel, we look forward to introducing a new benchmark experience on Oman’s coastline.”

ALARGAN Towell continues to develop integrated real estate and tourism projects that support the growth of Oman’s coastal and tourism sectors, combining quality of life, hospitality excellence, and long‑term sustainability.

About Alargan Towell Investment Company L.L.C

Alargan Towell Investment is one of Oman’s leading real estate developers, specializing in integrated residential and investment destinations that combine quality development, sustainability, and enduring investment value. The company represents a strategic partnership between Alargan International Real Estate and Oman’s W.J. Towell Group, leveraging over 30 years of Alargan’s regional real estate expertise and W.J. Towell’s 150‑year legacy in Oman.

Its portfolio includes a diverse range of residential, commercial, and mixed‑use projects, including Integrated Tourism Complexes that provide freehold ownership opportunities for Omanis and international investors. In line with Oman Vision 2040, Alargan Towell continues to deliver coastal and tourism developments that enhance urban growth, improve quality of life, and create sustainable value for residents, investors, and the national economy.