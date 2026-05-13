Carrier Returns To Sarajevo, Trabzon and Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh

Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal today announced its summer 2026 programme with a European focus flying to Italy and Czech Republic for the first time, and the return of three popular seasonal destinations, effective 1 July 2026.

The Saudi low-cost airline makes its maiden journey to Milan, one of the world’s fashion capitals, and introduces flights to Prague which is widely considered as the cultural heart of Europe.

In addition, the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon in northeastern Turkey will again join flyadeal’s seasonal network that also includes Sarajevo, the mountainous capital city of Bosnia and Herzogovina, and the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh – the only non-European destination this summer.

flyadeal will operate a total of 12 summer-only routes between July and September covering five destinations from four Saudi cities – the capital Riyadh, western port city of Jeddah, Dammam in the country’s eastern province, and Qassim in the heart of the Kingdom.

Tickets are now on sale, bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through travel agents.

In one of flyadeal’s most diverse summer schedules, the 12-week extended seasonal offering of almost 900 scheduled flights will provide Saudi travellers and expatriates with exciting options throughout the holiday period. The summer programme ends on September 26.

Lloyd Misquitta, flyadeal Acting Chief Commercial Officer, said: “With summer fast-approaching, we’re delighted to give our customers a truly exceptional choice of destinations for the upcoming season.

“The summer programme has been in the planning stages for some time with the focus on offering customers options to relax, explore and enjoy a flavour of Europe’s most popular and authentic cultural-centric cities.

“We’re excited to bring back some of our favourite summer destinations in Egypt, Turkey and Bosnia & Herzogovina that reflects flyadeal’s commitment to meet demand of our loyal customer base. Whether planning a short or long break with friends and families especially during the school holidays, this summer promises plenty of variety.”

The summer routes will be operated by flyadeal’s modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 186 seats in an all-Economy Class configuration.

flyadeal has rapidly developed into the Middle East’s fastest growing airline, operating a young fleet of 46 Airbus A320 family aircraft from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah and Dammam to more than 40 seasonal and year-round destinations across Saudi Arabia, and in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to more than double its network and fleet to over 100 destinations and aircraft respectively.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a country where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. As the Kingdom undergoes dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

Since its inaugural flight in 2017, flyadeal has carried over 45 million passengers. And in a significant 2025 milestone, flyadeal flew more than 10 million passengers for the first time in a calendar year. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever aircraft order – 51 narrowbody jets comprising 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will venture into the long-haul market with its own dedicated widebody aircraft as the first of 10 Airbus A330neos ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025 is due to be delivered next year. flyadeal’s robust expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com