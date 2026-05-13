Orange Jordan launched the extensive “Champions Campaign” during a prestigious event held in the presence of its Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Philippe Mansour, alongside several members of the Executive Committee, employees, representatives of the press and media, as well as Al Nashmi star Ali Olwan and guests Bader Al Naimat and Khalid Labib. The campaign includes a range of exclusive offers available until July, reflecting the company’s commitment, as the true responsible digital leader, to empower its customers and provide them with exceptional opportunities through its distinctive marketing campaigns.

The offers include dedicated sports packages for Fiber-to-the-Home and 5G Home services, designed to provide the best internet experience, along with the opportunity to enjoy high-quality streaming of the World Cup 2026 matches through the official streaming platform “TOD by beIN”.

Furthermore, to ensure higher speeds and wider coverage, customers can benefit from the Fiber sports package, which offers speeds of up to 500 Mbps and includes a Fiber Box, a WiFi 6 extender, a 50GB on-the-go internet line, and access to a “TOD by beIN” World Cup subscription, for JOD 26 per month.

In addition, all customers can leverage flexible installment options through the “Orange Installments” program to obtain a 55-inch Samsung Smart TV, starting from JD 10 per month.

The campaign also offers exclusive deals on selected mobile offers, including limited-time “Goooal” mobile line with a monthly fee of JD 10 and a 12-month commitment, featuring 1,000 international minutes to several countries, including the United States of America, and 10 incoming roaming minutes in the USA and Canada, in addition to many distinct benefits, including very special numbers starting with players’ jersey numbers: 779, 7710, and 7711.

Orange Jordan reaffirmed its position as a trusted digital partner in the Kingdom, emphasizing that its impact extends beyond providing telecommunications services to building a comprehensive experience that places customers at the heart of its priorities. This reflects the company’s slogan, “Orange is Here,” by understanding customers’ needs, responding to their aspirations, and remaining committed to delivering on promises that strengthen their trust and provide them with an exceptional experience that exceeds their expectations.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.