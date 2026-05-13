Kuwait: Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, welcomed the UK Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Qudsi Rasheed,, where he was received by Mezzan Holding Chairman, Mr. Montaser Jassim Al-Wazzan, on Wednesday May 13, 2026.

Mezzan Holding Chairman, Mr. Montaser Jassim Al-Wazzan, said: “We are honored to welcome the UK Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, H.E. Qudsi Rasheed. We value the strong economic ties between the private sectors of Kuwait and the United Kingdom and look forward to expanding cooperation with leading British companies in the food, pharmaceutical, and FMCG sectors, in ways that support innovation, growth, and the continued expansion of Mezzan Holding’s business across Kuwait and the region.”

Mezzan Holding is an 80-year-old company that was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2015. The company is headquartered in Kuwait with direct operational activities in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia,and Jordan.

For media inquiries, please contact: Saad Al-Barazi | +965 97517143 | saad@bensirri.com