Trina Storage, a global energy storage solution provider, has once again been named a BloombergNEF (BNEF) Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier for Q2 2026, marking its tenth consecutive quarter on the prestigious global ranking since BNEF first introduced its Energy Storage Tier 1 list in Q1 2024.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential benchmarks in the global energy storage industry, the BNEF Tier 1 ranking serves as an important reference for project developers, financiers, and procurement decision-makers worldwide. The evaluation criteria extend beyond product performance and safety, placing strong emphasis on bankability, proven project execution, long-term operational reliability, and successful deployment across multiple international markets.

Trina Storage’s continued inclusion reflects its strong technical capabilities, consistent delivery performance, and growing recognition as a trusted global energy storage solutions provider.

“At Trina Storage, sustained recognition by BloombergNEF reinforces our commitment to delivering bankable, high-performance storage solutions to customers worldwide,” said Mr. Yang Bao, President of Energy Storage Division at Trinasolar. “This milestone reflects not only the strength of our technology platform, but also the trust our partners place in our ability to execute and support projects at scale globally.”

The company’s ongoing Tier 1 recognition is underpinned by its vertically integrated platform spanning battery cells, DC containers, AC systems, and end-to-end engineering and service capabilities, enabling a fully integrated “cell-to-system” architecture. Its Elementa series energy storage solutions have achieved multiple internationally recognized certifications, including UL9540A and IEC, demonstrating high standards of safety, reliability, and compliance across diverse application environments.

Building on its innovation roadmap and global project experience, Trina Storage continues to advance next-generation energy storage applications, including grid-forming storage technologies and integrated solutions for AI-driven data center energy infrastructure, while expanding its presence across key international markets. By the end of 2025, the company had surpassed 20 GWh in cumulative global deliveries worldwide.

As the global energy transition accelerates, Trina Storage remains committed to driving innovation, expanding its international footprint, and delivering safe, reliable, and cost-effective energy storage solutions that support a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar established in 2015, is a global leader in energy storage products and solutions. Building on Trinasolar’s 27-year legacy of solar innovation and manufacturing excellence, Trina Storage delivers safe, intelligent, and reliable systems designed to meet the demands of utility-scale and commercial applications.

With its proprietary Elementa platform, Trina Storage integrates in-house lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, intelligent liquid cooling, and advanced safety systems to ensure long-term performance, flexibility, and efficiency. Its value-driven solutions are backed by industry-leading manufacturing, a secured global supply chain, and a strong focus on bankability, system integration, and tailored delivery.

Trina Storage is leading the global energy transition through storage, enabling a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

For media inquiries please contact:

Mariam Agag – PR Manager, Trinasolar MEA

Email: mariam.agag@trinasolar.com

Lojayne Mohsen – Senior Consultant, Fekra Communications

Email: lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com