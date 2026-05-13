Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, announced the launch of its Strategic Digital & AI Transformation Programme, designed to accelerate Ooredoo’s evolution into an AI-powered company, supported by Microsoft. Building on previous projects and collaborations, the agreement will pave the way for digital, AI-enabled transformation at scale, benefiting Ooredoo and its customers.

The Strategic Digital & AI Transformation Programme represents an important step towards building a more agile and future-ready organisation. The programme is centred on sovereign and hybrid cloud capabilities, AI enablement, and the development of a scalable digital foundation to support advanced digital solutions, enhance customer experiences, empower businesses, and contribute to building a resilient digital ecosystem aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ooredoo Qatar, and Ahmad El Dandachi, General Manager (GM) of Microsoft Qatar, in the presence of senior executives and representatives from both organisations.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Ooredoo’s digital transformation journey, combining Ooredoo’s advanced connectivity and digital infrastructure capabilities with Microsoft’s cloud, data, and artificial intelligence expertise to drive innovation, operational excellence, and new digital growth opportunities across Qatar and the region.

The two organisations will work together to build a scalable AI and cloud foundation that enables the accelerated adoption of AI across telecom operations, customer engagement, enterprise solutions, and future digital platforms.

The initiative will support Ooredoo’s transformation across the entire value chain, from intelligent network operations and predictive optimisation to personalised customer experiences and AI-powered enterprise services, strengthening Ooredoo’s evolution from a traditional telecom operator into an AI-powered company.

The agreement also establishes a long-term co-innovation model focused on jointly developing scalable AI use cases and repeatable innovation frameworks powered by Microsoft’s advanced AI, cloud, and data technologies.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, said,

“The Strategic Digital & AI Transformation Programme, marks an important milestone in Ooredoo Qatar’s journey towards becoming a more agile and future-ready organisation. More than a technology upgrade, it represents a strategic transformation focused on sovereign and hybrid cloud capabilities, AI enablement, and the development of a scalable digital foundation designed to deliver innovative digital solutions and services that meet evolving market demands. Supported by a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, this programme aims to deliver more personalised and proactive customer experiences, empower enterprises with advanced digital capabilities that strengthen competitiveness, and contribute to the development of a resilient digital ecosystem that supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and helps redefine the future of telecommunications in the AI-driven digital era.”

Further commenting, Ahmad El Dandachi, GM of Microsoft Qatar, said

“Ooredoo’s transformation into an AI-powered organisation is a strong example of how technology can unlock new opportunities across industries. Through this collaboration, we are bringing together cloud, data, and AI to help accelerate innovation at scale, while supporting the development of a more resilient and dynamic digital ecosystem in Qatar.”

Through this collaboration, Ooredoo and Microsoft aim to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven technologies across connectivity, operations, customer engagement, and enterprise services, helping shape a more agile and innovation-led digital future for Qatar and beyond.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

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