An integrated approach combining marketing, brand, and campus experience to drive enrollment and institutional growth

Dubai, UAE – Praxis Advertising, an integrated communications and marketing agency, recently announced the launch of Praxis Edge, a new division dedicated exclusively to the education sector. Designed as a fully integrated partner for institutions, Praxis Edge brings together marketing, brand strategy, and physical environment design to shape how institutions are seen, experienced, and ultimately chosen.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for education in the UAE. Dubai's private schools now serve over 350,000 students across 220+ institutions, with enrollment growing 6% in the 2024-25 academic year. Dubai's Education Strategy E33 targets establishing at least 100 new private schools by 2033, creating a highly competitive landscape in which institutions can no longer rely on reputation alone to attract and retain families.

With over 25 years of experience in the UAE, 100+ educational clients, and 500+ campus spaces transformed, Praxis Edge is built on a deep understanding of the region's education landscape. The division addresses a growing need for institutions to move beyond fragmented efforts and adopt a unified, end-to-end approach to engagement and enrollment.

"Dubai's education sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world, and that growth is raising the bar on every front,” said Amitabh Swarup, Founder and CEO, Praxis Advertising. “With 100 new schools coming to market by 2033, institutions need more than well-made campaigns. They need a partner who understands how brand, marketing, and the on-ground experience reinforce each other at every stage of the enrollment journey. Praxis Edge is exactly that."

Praxis Edge offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Brand Strategy and Identity

Digital Marketing and Performance

Enrollment Marketing

PR and Media Relations

Influencer and Community Marketing

Campus Design and Space Transformation

Wayfinding and Identity Systems

New Campus and Launch Planning

By integrating these capabilities, Praxis Edge enables institutions to move seamlessly from brand building to enrollment conversion, while ensuring that the on-ground experience reinforces every promise made through marketing.

The launch marks a strategic expansion for Praxis Advertising, reinforcing its commitment to building sector-specific expertise and delivering measurable impact across the UAE and wider MENA region.

To learn more, visit:

Visit: www.praxis-edge.com

Instagram: @praxisedge

About Praxis Advertising

Praxis Advertising is an integrated communications and marketing agency specialising in public relations, influencer marketing, brand strategy, and physical-world branding experiences. With a focus on creativity, strategy, and measurable outcomes, Praxis partners with leading brands across sectors to drive meaningful growth and engagement.

Website: https://praxisadvertising.com/

Instagram: @praxisadv

For media inquiries, please contact:

Praxis Advertising

Palak Gupta

+971 50 498 2712 | info@praxisadvertising.com