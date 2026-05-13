Dubai, UAE – El Gouna Red Sea, the premium coastal town developed by Orascom Development Egypt, announced the launch of “Nuba El Gouna”, the town’s first fully serviced apartments and a wellness-focused residential development in the heart of town. Fully managed by Orascom Property Management (OPM), “Nuba El Gouna” delivers a seamless end-to-end ownership journey, from operations and maintenance to furnishing and rental management, offering homeowners a fully equipped, ready-to-live and ready-to-rent solution.

“Nuba El Gouna” responds to the growing demand for homes that combine thoughtful design, wellbeing, convenience, and rapid ownership. With delivery in just one year, buyers can move in quickly, begin enjoying their new homes almost immediately, or capitalize on rental opportunities sooner.

Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna and Managing Director at Orascom Development Egypt, said: “ Nuba El Gouna” answers a clear shift in buyer demand. Today’s residents and investors seek more than design and location; they value services, wellbeing, convenience, reliable delivery timelines and strong ROI potential. As we continue to grow, “Nuba El Gouna” is part of a wider pipeline of upcoming projects through which we will keep creating new experiences and opportunities, while staying true to what makes the town so special: its community. With its wellness-focused concept and professional operation by Orascom Property Management. With its wellness-driven concept, hotel-level services, and one-year delivery model, “Nuba El Gouna” delivers a residential experience aligned with modern preferences for living and investment.”

At El Gouna Red Sea, projects such as Kamaran, Shedwan, Tuban Waterfalls, and North Bay have released new units that will be delivered within a year, setting a new standard for real estate with structured planning, consistent execution, and reliable handover timelines. This approach benefits buyers by providing immediate living opportunities and stronger investment value and faster ROI potential, with the flexibility to occupy or rent out their fully finished home within just one year.

Spanning 32,000 sqm, “Nuba El Gouna” is conceived as a private sanctuary centred around a 2,500 sqm sandy pool. The development offers a product mix of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, providing options for both individuals and families seeking fully serviced living. Designed by block722, “Nuba El Gouna” takes inspiration from contemporary Nubian architecture, with soft curves, domes, sandy tones, and natural textures shaping a calm, resort-style environment. It features 24/7 concierge and reception, housekeeping, spa and wellness facilities, a fully equipped gym, a dedicated yoga area, landscaped courtyards, and a co-working lounge, creating a thoughtfully serviced setting dedicated to daily wellbeing.

Located in the center of El Gouna, “Nuba El Gouna” offers a calm, secluded retreat while keeping residents connected to the town’s dining, retail, marina, leisure, and lifestyle destinations. This launch further cements El Gouna’s reputation as a premier Red Sea destination for design-led homes, integrated living, and long-term investment value.

About El Gouna

El Gouna, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development, has been the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea on an area of 36.9 million square meters for more than 35 years. The town encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels with 2,800 rooms, schools offering various international curricula including Swiss and British certifications, an international hospital, start-up workspace facility, four marinas, two world-class golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, a culture & conference center, and an array of services.

Each of El Gouna’s hotels is characterized by unique architectural charm. From the Upper Nubian flair of Steigenberger to the Asian-inspired design of The Chedi, which is part of The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, and Casa Cook’s down-to-earth yet stylish aesthetic, there’s a hotel for every taste. The interior design across these hotels is sleek and understated, prioritizing maximum comfort. Dining in El Gouna is a culinary delight, with impeccable options featuring flavors from locally sourced ingredients, including supplies from El Gouna’s own farm. The town also offers a curated selection of spas, blending oriental and far Eastern treatments for a holistic relaxation experience.

With a population of more than 25,000 residents of 50+ nationalities, El Gouna is only 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which is only a four-hour flight from Europe’s major capitals.

For more information, please visit elgouna.com and follow El Gouna on Instagram @elgounaredsea, @elgounapulse, and @elgounarealestate.

About Orascom Development

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 35 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breath-taking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development’s commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants.

Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with more than 40% developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK). Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

For more information, please visit OrascomDevelopment.com.