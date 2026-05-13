UAE, Abu Dhabi: eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“I’m incredibly proud of the eToro team for delivering our strongest quarterly financial results as a public company, while continuing to accelerate product innovation. In the first quarter, we introduced 24/7 trading for commodities, equities and indices, added Japanese equities, and launched crypto trading in New York. We also saw acceleration in product launches with many new apps within the eToro App Store, AI-powered Agent Portfolios, and an integration with xAI for Tori, our AI agent.

“The acquisition of Zengo, a leading self-custodial crypto wallet provider, meaningfully advances our strategy of bridging traditional finance with on-chain infrastructure, prediction markets, perpetuals and the broader crypto ecosystem.

“Looking ahead, we continue to enhance our global product offering, deepen our investment in on-chain technologies, and grow our suite of AI-driven tools, which we believe will fundamentally reshape how retail investors engage with the markets and unlock new opportunities for growth,” commented Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-Founder of eToro.

“Strong first quarter 2026 results supported by a surge in commodities trading, demonstrated the strength of our multi-asset business model. We delivered compelling financial performance through a combination of diversified revenue streams, strong funded accounts growth, and increased customer engagement. We continue to execute with discipline and focus as we seek to deliver long-term value to our shareholders,” said Meron Shani, eToro CFO.

First Quarter 2026 Financial and Product Highlights 1

Net contribution increased by 19% year-over-year to $258 million, compared to $217 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by increased commodities trading activity.

increased by 19% year-over-year to $258 million, compared to $217 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by increased commodities trading activity. Net income (GAAP) increased by 37% year-over-year to $82 million, compared to $60 million in the first quarter of 2025.

increased by 37% year-over-year to $82 million, compared to $60 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) increased by 28% year-over-year to $86 million, compared to $67 million in the first quarter of 2025.

increased by 28% year-over-year to $86 million, compared to $67 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased by 35% year-over-year to $109 million, compared to $80 million in the first quarter of 2025, largely due to increased net contribution.

increased by 35% year-over-year to $109 million, compared to $80 million in the first quarter of 2025, largely due to increased net contribution. Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $0.91, compared to $0.77 in the first quarter of 2025.

was $0.91, compared to $0.77 in the first quarter of 2025. Funded Accounts increased 12% year-over-year to 4.02 million compared to 3.58 million in the first quarter of 2025. This was driven primarily by increased marketing spend on user acquisition and retention efforts.

increased 12% year-over-year to 4.02 million compared to 3.58 million in the first quarter of 2025. This was driven primarily by increased marketing spend on user acquisition and retention efforts. Assets under Administration grew by 15% year-over-year to $17.0 billion, compared to $14.8 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

grew by 15% year-over-year to $17.0 billion, compared to $14.8 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short Term Investments were $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2026.

were $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2026. Launched key products in AI, 24/7 trading, savings and eToro Money across our four pillars of Trading, Investing, Wealth Management and Neo-Banking.

in AI, 24/7 trading, savings and eToro Money across our four pillars of Trading, Investing, Wealth Management and Neo-Banking. Acquisition of Zengo, a leading self-custodial crypto wallet provider, which closed on April 30th, 2026.

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Metrics and Key Performance Indicators” below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP financial metrics. Adjusted EBITDA margin is based on net contribution.

April KPI metrics 2

eToro also reported the below selected monthly business metrics for April 2026:

Assets under Administration (AUA) were $18.7 billion, up 19% year-over-year.

were $18.7 billion, up 19% year-over-year. Funded Accounts were 4.07 million, up 13% year-over-year.

were 4.07 million, up 13% year-over-year. Capital Markets/ECC Activity Total number of trades for April was 63 million, up 50% year-over-year; Invested amount per trade for April was $197, down 48% year-over-year.

Crypto Activity Total number of trades for April was 2 million, down 32% year-over-year; Invested amount per trade for April was $207, down 22% year-over-year.

Interest Earning Assets for April were $7.0 billion, up 28% year-over-year.

for April were $7.0 billion, up 28% year-over-year. Total Money Transfers for April were $1.4 billion, up 53% year-over-year.

Business Highlights

eToro accelerated product development in the first quarter, launching products and services to support users at every stage of their investing journey.

Trading: eToro expanded its offering with the launch of 24/7 trading for select commodities, equities and indices. Commodities trading accounted for approximately 60% of trading commissions in the quarter, and volumes increased nearly fourfold year-over-year. With the addition of Japanese equities, eToro now offers users the ability to trade equities from 26 exchanges. The Company introduced crypto trading for users in New York, successfully activating its BitLicense and Money Transmitter License.

eToro expanded its offering with the launch of 24/7 trading for select commodities, equities and indices. Commodities trading accounted for approximately 60% of trading commissions in the quarter, and volumes increased nearly fourfold year-over-year. With the addition of Japanese equities, eToro now offers users the ability to trade equities from 26 exchanges. The Company introduced crypto trading for users in New York, successfully activating its BitLicense and Money Transmitter License. Investing: eToro continued to enhance its investing experience including the launch of the eToro App Store, a marketplace enabling investors and developers to access, build, share, and scale trading and analytics applications directly within the eToro ecosystem. As part of its commitment to AI-powered investing, eToro introduced Agent Portfolios, dedicated sub-portfolios, which provide a structured way to experiment with intelligent portfolio automation in a controlled environment through a simple conversational interface with Tori, eToro’s AI agent. eToro also expanded its partnership with xAI, embedding real-time market sentiment powered by Grok 4.2 directly into Tori’s investing workflow.

eToro continued to enhance its investing experience including the launch of the eToro App Store, a marketplace enabling investors and developers to access, build, share, and scale trading and analytics applications directly within the eToro ecosystem. As part of its commitment to AI-powered investing, eToro introduced Agent Portfolios, dedicated sub-portfolios, which provide a structured way to experiment with intelligent portfolio automation in a controlled environment through a simple conversational interface with Tori, eToro’s AI agent. eToro also expanded its partnership with xAI, embedding real-time market sentiment powered by Grok 4.2 directly into Tori’s investing workflow. Wealth Management: eToro strengthened its wealth offering supported by growth in UK ISAs and the launch of an upgraded subscription service. The Company is targeting a market opportunity exceeding $1 trillion, with strong momentum in the UK cash ISA segment, where assets under management in the quarter grew 15x year-over-year. eToro introduced an upgraded eToro Club Subscription, providing access to exclusive wealth tools, enhanced investing features, and premium rewards.

eToro strengthened its wealth offering supported by growth in UK ISAs and the launch of an upgraded subscription service. The Company is targeting a market opportunity exceeding $1 trillion, with strong momentum in the UK cash ISA segment, where assets under management in the quarter grew 15x year-over-year. eToro introduced an upgraded eToro Club Subscription, providing access to exclusive wealth tools, enhanced investing features, and premium rewards. Neo-Banking: The European rollout of the eToro Money card continued to see strong adoption, with the number of new cards issued increasing 2.2x quarter-over-quarter. eToro continues to expand its localized experience to strengthen user trust, drive adoption, and support sustainable growth across key regions.

The European rollout of the eToro Money card continued to see strong adoption, with the number of new cards issued increasing 2.2x quarter-over-quarter. eToro continues to expand its localized experience to strengthen user trust, drive adoption, and support sustainable growth across key regions. M&A: In April, eToro announced the acquisition of Zengo, combining eToro’s global multi-asset platform and distribution with Zengo’s secure, self-custodial wallet technology. The acquisition strengthens the Company’s digital asset capabilities and accelerates its strategy to bridge traditional finance with on-chain infrastructure and the crypto-native economy.

2Numbers may not sum up due to rounding; percentage changes based on unrounded data. This selected preliminary data has not been audited or reviewed and should not be extrapolated for future periods. April 2026 metrics are based on currently available information and are subject to update. Final results and other business metrics for the full fiscal quarter will be available in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or otherwise publicly disclosed and might vary from the information above. eToro’s management uses the foregoing key performance indicators to help evaluate the business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions. Definitions of performance indicators can be found elsewhere in this press release.

Conference Call and Livestream Information

eToro will host a video call to discuss its results at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET today, May 12, 2026. The video call can be accessed at investors.etoro.com, along with this earnings press release and accompanying slide presentation. The event will also be live streamed to eToro’s YouTube and X.com official channels.

Contact

Media Relations – pr@etoro.com

Investor Relations – investors@etoro.com

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media center here for our latest news.