Abu Dhabi, UAE: In the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, The Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE) have officially entered into a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the intersection of scientific research and strategic policy.

The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishes a robust framework for cooperation in scientific studies, high-level events, and the mutual exchange of expertise. By combining GLIDE’s technical specialization in infectious disease elimination with ECSSR’s pre-eminence in strategic analysis, the two institutions seek to address critical issues impacting the local community while contributing to global development goals.

The collaboration is anchored in two primary pillars designed to catalyze impact through evidence and engagement. First, both institutions will prioritize joint research, conducting scientific studies on topics of mutual interest that directly influence public policy and enhance community well-being. Complementing this analytical focus, the partnership will establish high-level knowledge platforms by co-organizing international conferences, workshops, and seminars. These forums will convene global experts to address the most pressing health and strategic challenges, ensuring that the intersection of science and strategy remains at the forefront of the global agenda.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the ECSSR, stressed that: "Our partnership with GLIDE reflects ECSSR’s commitment to collaborating with world-class institutions to produce knowledge that serves the community and informs decision-making. Together, we will leverage our respective expertise to host strategic dialogues and produce research that anticipates future trends, ensuring a safer and more informed society".

In this context, H.E. Dr. Farida Al Hosani, CEO of GLIDE stated that: "The elimination of infectious diseases is not merely a clinical challenge, it is a strategic imperative that requires a deep understanding of the socioeconomic and geopolitical landscapes. By partnering with ECSSR, we are bridging the gap between scientific evidence and strategic foresight. This collaboration will allow us to translate our research into actionable policies that safeguard community health and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global catalyst for sustainable development and human prosperity”.

By synthesizing their respective strengths, ECSSR and GLIDE are not merely addressing immediate health concerns but are creating a sustainable framework for long-term societal resilience. This partnership serves as a definitive statement of Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the global humanitarian and intellectual arenas, ensuring that the intersection of rigorous research and visionary strategy continues to drive measurable progress for the UAE and the international community alike.

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