Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Lifestyle at Centrepoint, part of the Landmark Group, announces the launch of Own Your Beauty, a campaign with an uncompromising belief that every customer deserves a beauty experience built around their identity, their choices, and their terms.

The campaign arrives at a moment when beauty in the GCC is undergoing a profound cultural shift. Consumers are no longer passive recipients of global trends, they are curators of their own aesthetic. From K-beauty glass-skin rituals to scent layering rooted in the region's rich fragrance heritage, beauty has evolved from an occasional indulgence into an everyday act of self-definition. Own Your Beauty is Lifestyle's answer to that shift.

Across more than 160 stores in the GCC, Lifestyle at Centrepoint brings the world's most influential beauty cultures together, from Seoul's glow-obsessed skincare rituals to the effortless elegance of French beauty, transforming every store into an immersive space where global trends meet everyday accessibility. Makeup sits at the core of that experience. With 4,000 options in stores at any given time, 100 new products launching every month and over 1,000 makeup products sold every hour, Lifestyle is where trends don't just arrive, they move. The portfolio spans 170+ bath, body, skincare and cosmetics brands from global icons like Maybelline NY and L'Oréal to digital-first names like Sheglam and TirTir. Notably, Lifestyle was the first retail destination globally to exclusively launch Sheglam in-store, reinforcing its position as a leading force in beauty discovery across the GCC.

Fragrance continues to be Lifestyle’s fastest-growing category. The curation is vast, bringing together over 70 oriental and international brands under one roof, from iconic houses like Versace and Chanel to beloved regional names such as Rasasi, Ajmal and Ahmed Al Maghribi. The fragrance offering reflects both the scale of regional demand and the growing consumer appetite for discovery-led beauty experiences.

Affordability remains central to Lifestyle’s beauty vision. With makeup products starting at AED 15, Lifestyle ensures that trend-led self-expression is within reach for every customer, bridging the space between global luxury and everyday essentials, especially as younger consumers seek both experimentation and value.

“Beauty represents nearly half of our business at Lifestyle, a direct reflection of how deeply it resonates with customers across the GCC. But Own Your Beauty is not just a business story, it is a belief that beauty belongs to every woman, on her own terms. For over 25 years, we have evolved alongside our customers, constantly listening and responding to the way beauty is experienced across the region. The trust our customers place in us has made Lifestyle at Centrepoint a leading beauty destination in the GCC, and that trust continues to drive our commitment to offering the best choices in beauty. Our ambition is to create a beauty experience so rich, so accessible, so personal that every customer walks away not just with a product, but with a stronger sense of herself,” said Gaurav Mahajan, CEO, Lifestyle at Centrepoint.

Customers can explore global beauty culture across Lifestyle at Centrepoint stores throughout the GCC or online through Centrepoint delivery platforms.

The future of beauty isn’t limited, it’s evolving, and it belongs to everyone. Own Your Beauty at Lifestyle at Centrepoint.

About Lifestyle at Centrepoint

Lifestyle is a leading retail destination in the region, specialising in beauty, fashion and home products. Established in 1998, Lifestyle has consistently delivered a distinctive shopping experience and an extensive selection of brands and products across colour cosmetics, perfumes, personal care, fashion accessories, home essentials, home fragrance and youth. With its chain of more than 160 retail stores spread across the GCC, coupled with a rapidly growing e-commerce platform, Lifestyle has established itself as an omnichannel destination-of-choice serving more than 5 million customers every year.

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