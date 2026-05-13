Collaboration to support new risk modelling capabilities across environmental monitoring and asset coverage

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Shory Group (“Shory”), a First.tech company and a leading AI-driven insurtech firm in the region, and OrbitWorks, the UAE’s first commercial satellite constellation production and operation company, have announced a collaboration to explore opportunities at the intersection of satellite technology and insurance, in a move that reflects growing convergence between space data and real-world risk management. The announcement was made at Make it in the Emirates.

The collaboration will focus on how OrbitWorks’ satellite capabilities and geospatial data can enhance Shory’s risk modelling and underwriting processes, while also exploring opportunities to extend insurance coverage to space-based assets. Initial areas of focus include satellite asset insurance and the use of geospatial intelligence to strengthen risk modelling across flood detection, environmental monitoring, and fleet coverage with unprecedented accuracy.

OrbitWorks is the Middle East’s first commercial satellite manufacturer. Its Altair constellation, a 10-satellite, multi-sensor Earth observation system equipped with optical, infrared, thermal, and RF sensing capabilities is designed to deliver near real-time geospatial intelligence through onboard AI processing, combining frequent revisit rates with rapid on-orbit data processing to reduce the time between collection and actionable insight.

Shory has built a strong track record in insuring complex, high-value assets across the region, including infrastructure, fleets, and large-scale commercial projects. The company is part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

Aoun AlSmadi, CEO of Shory UAE, said: “We have spent years building the capability to insure complex assets at scale. Collaborating with OrbitWorks is a logical extension of that. It gives us the opportunity to bring our expertise into the space sector while putting satellite data to work in our risk models.”

Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, Acting CEO of OrbitWorks, added: “Building the commercial ecosystem around our satellite programme is a priority for OrbitWorks. Working with Shory is a practical step in that direction. Both companies are UAE-grown, and there is clear commercial logic to exploring what we can do together.”

Make it in the Emirates is the UAE’s national platform for showcasing industrial and technological capability. The announcement reflects a broader trend of UAE-based companies across different sectors identifying shared commercial opportunity.

Shory is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About Shory:

Shory is a fully digital AI-driven Insurtech platform offering car, home, health and pet insurance in the UAE and is part of the First.tech ecosystem. It enables customers to compare policies from leading providers and receive instant coverage through a single application.

Shory is designed to make insurance simpler and more accessible, delivering convenience and transparency through digital brokerage services that transform the way individuals and businesses access and manage insurance through technology. With strong strategic backing and regional scale, the company works closely with government and private entities to support digital transformation agendas. Shory forms part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform. For more information, visit www.shory.com.

About First.tech:

First.tech is a global AI-driven group that builds and scales technology companies across insurtech, fintech, and govtech. Founded in 2021, the group forms part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

Through an integrated ecosystem of specialized companies, supported by shared AI, data, and operational capabilities, First.tech develops platforms that simplify how individuals, businesses, and governments access financial, insurance, and public services. Today, the group serves more than 25 million customers, has launched over 12 products, and operates across the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, and is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates.

About OrbitWorks:

Orbitworks is the UAE’s commercial satellite constellation production and operation company, established as a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Marlan Space, a new space company affiliated with IHC, and Loft Orbital, the global satellite infrastructure and mission operations leader headquartered in San Francisco. Operating from a 50,000-square-foot production facility in Abu Dhabi’s KEZAD economic zone, the only facility of its kind in the region built for commercial scale, Orbitworks manufactures and integrates AI-enabled satellite constellations for sovereign, commercial, and institutional customers. The company’s flagship program, Altair, is a 10-satellite, AI-enabled Earth observation constellation

Media Contacts

Kuldeep Mehmi

Associate Director, Edelman Smithfield

Kuldeep.mehmi@edelmansmithfield.com

+971 50 908 5715

Katherine Raso

OrbitWorks

katherine.raso@orbitworks.ae