Dubai – Julius Baer (Middle East) Ltd., (JBME) today announced the appointment of Bryan Stirewalt as the new Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the JBME Board of Directors. He succeeds Jeremy Parrish, who steps down after four years of service as Chairman and Board member. The new Board composition was approved following JBME’s Annual General Meeting held on 27 April 2026. The appointment is subject to the completion of necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.

Regis Burger, Chief Executive Officer of JBME, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Bryan Stirewalt as our new Chairman. Bryan brings a deep understanding of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) ecosystems, and a strong network across the financial services landscape in the region and globally. His appointment strengthens our governance and our commitment to the highest standards of regulatory engagement as we pursue our strategic ambitions in the region. I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Jeremy Parrish for his leadership and commitment to JBME over the past four years. His guidance has been invaluable during a period of significant momentum for our regional business.’

Bryan Stirewalt brings 40 years of experience in financial services across the public and private sectors, spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He is the former Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), a position he held from 2018 to 2021, where he led an organisation of nearly 200 professionals and directed licensing, supervision, and enforcement across the DIFC financial sector. Through his network and through his role as the former Co-Chair of the Basel Consultative Group, Bryan has developed constructive relationships with many regulators in the region and internationally, including the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Bryan Stirewalt said: ‘I am honoured to join the Board of JBME as its Independent Non-Executive Chairman. Julius Baer has built an exceptional franchise in this region over more than two decades. Its standing in the DFIC and across the broader UAE market is a testament to the quality of its people and its enduring commitment to clients. I look forward to working with Regis and the team as the business continues to grow and to contributing to the strong governance and strategic direction that will support that journey.’

JBME has been present in the DIFC since its inception, holding licence number 1 as the first firm to be authorised by the DFSA. Over more than two decades, Julius Baer in Dubai has grown into one of the largest and most established international wealth managers in the DIFC, serving ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients across the region. JBME combines Swiss heritage and global expertise with deep local knowledge, offering clients a comprehensive range of wealth management, investment advisory and financial planning services.

Contacts

Afreen Aslam, tel. +971 (0) 4 3770582

Kiran Makhija/Hend Elaswal, tel. 971 55 484 6297/ 971 55 586 3366

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2025, assets under management amounted to CHF 521 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com.