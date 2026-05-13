El Jadida, Morocco: As Morocco’s tourism sector has continued its strong upward trajectory in 2026, with the country welcoming 4.3 million tourists in the first quarter, a 7% increase over the same period last year. March arrivals rose 18%, while tourism revenues reached MAD 21.4 billion by the end of February, up 22.2% year on year.

The figures underline the continued strength of Morocco’s tourism industry and reinforce the country’s position as one of the region’s most active hospitality markets. They also reflect broader momentum across the sector, supported by stronger connectivity, a wider mix of source markets, and sustained investment in tourism infrastructure and visitor experience.

Against this backdrop, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort is operating in a market that continues to expand across key travel segments, including family leisure and corporate events. Recent third-party recognition has reinforced the resort’s standing within that broader landscape.

Mazagan was named Morocco’s Leading Family Resort 2025 by the World Travel Awards. In March 2026, it also renewed its EarthCheck Gold certification for the second consecutive year, remaining the first and only tourism establishment in Morocco to have obtained the certification.

Commenting on the sector’s trajectory, Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, said: “Morocco’s tourism performance in the opening months of 2026 reflects a market that continues to deepen in scale, quality and international appeal. Beyond the rise in visitor numbers, what is increasingly clear is the breadth of demand across both leisure and business travel. For hospitality operators, this puts greater emphasis on consistency, service excellence and the ability to respond to changing guest expectations in a competitive and fast-evolving environment.”

He added: “The sector’s current momentum is significant, but long-term value will depend on how destinations continue to strengthen quality, credibility and operational resilience. That is where the real opportunity lies for Morocco’s hospitality market.”

Morocco closed 2025 with a record 19.8 million tourists, up 14% year on year, while tourism revenues reached MAD 124 billion in the first eleven months of the year, providing a strong foundation for the sector’s 2026 performance.