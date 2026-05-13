Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) recently celebrated the graduation of participants from its “Credit Academy” training programme, which spanned five consecutive weeks of intensive training.

The programme witnessed strong competition, with 15 employees selected from nearly 50 applicants representing various departments across KFH–Bahrain. The initiative forms part of the Bank’s strategy to invest in human capital and to foster a culture of continuous learning and professional development within the organisation.

The launch of this specialised training programme reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to implementing targeted training initiatives that enhance employees’ skills and strengthen their professional capabilities. This approach aligns with the rapid developments taking place in the banking sector and supports the readiness of national talent to assume leadership roles across various banking functions.

The programme featured a comprehensive curriculum focusing on core areas of credit, risk management and financial analysis, in addition to practical applications designed to enhance decision-making efficiency and reinforce best professional practices.

On this occasion, Ms. Dana Bukhammas, Group Head of Human Resources, Transformation and Development at Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, stated: “This training programme reflects the Bank’s vision of developing clear career pathways based on merit and competency. The Credit Academy serves as a practical learning platform that enables participants to acquire in-depth knowledge and practical skills that enhance their daily performance and open broader opportunities for career growth.”

She added: “At KFH–Bahrain, we are committed to launching specialised development initiatives aligned with our strategic objectives and institutional transformation plans. Investing in the training of our workforce remains a key element in strengthening a culture of excellence and enhancing performance efficiency to support sustainable institutional growth.”

Through such initiatives, KFH–Bahrain reaffirms its strong commitment to developing national talent, recognising that continuous employee development represents a fundamental pillar for enhancing institutional performance and achieving sustainable growth, in line with its vision of delivering a leading banking experience built on efficiency, innovation, and professionalism.