The strategic partnership is set to introduce specialised equine therapy to support People of Determination and the wider community

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, have officially signed a strategic partnership to develop a specialised Therapeutic Riding Program at ADEC’s facilities. Supported by Mubadala Foundation as the founding partner, the initiative aims to harness the power of equine therapy to drive significant community and societal impact across the UAE capital.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an will oversee the implementation of the programme and work closely with various entities to identify the beneficiaries. With the support of Mubadala Foundation providing essential funding, ADEC will manage and deliver the Therapeutic Riding Program. This collaboration unites three key entities around a shared commitment to community welfare. The programme is designed to support a wide range of participants, including People of Determination, senior citizens and vulnerable children, offering a unique therapeutic environment that promotes physical rehabilitation, emotional well-being, and social integration.

His Excellency Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Abu Dhabi Turf Club, CEO of Al Khail Square, commented: “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the community through meaningful initiatives that enhance quality of life and overall wellbeing. At Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, we recognise the powerful role equestrian activities can play as a therapeutic tool, delivering positive physical, emotional and social outcomes. Through this program, we aim to offer an integrated therapeutic experience that empowers People of Determination and the wider community, reinforcing our vision to drive lasting social impact.”

Her Excellency Maysa AlNuwais, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Volunteering at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: "We are proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Mubadala Foundation to launch the Therapeutic Riding Program, a benchmark initiative that delivers meaningful opportunities for People of Determination, senior citizens, and vulnerable children, while fostering community engagement and inclusive participation among these groups.. This collaboration reflects the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an’s ongoing commitment towards achieving tangible social impact, through initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote inclusion within our community.

By connecting the public section, strategic partners, and the wider community, we continue to develop initiatives that deliver social solutions, aligned with the Authority’s vision. These efforts reflect the strength of partnerships in achieving tangible and long-term impact across the community, reaffirming our commitment to empowering all community groups and enhancing their participation in creating innovative initiatives that support social priorities and contribute to building a more compassionate and supportive society in Abu Dhabi."

Alya Al Hosani, Vice Chair, Mubadala Foundation, said, said: “Through our partnership with Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Ma’an, we are supporting a program that places People of Determination, seniors, and vulnerable children as a priority, while contributing to a more compassionate and inclusive society. Initiatives like this demonstrate how partnership-led approaches can deliver lasting impact and strengthen wellbeing across our communities.”

Beyond its therapeutic benefits, the initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s broader commitment to building a more inclusive and compassionate society. By creating accessible opportunities for People of Determination and other community members to engage in equestrian activities, the programme aims to foster confidence, emotional well-being, and meaningful social connection, reinforcing the emirate’s vision of empowering every individual to thrive.

To ensure the highest standards of care, the project includes extensive facility upgrades, including the installation of elevators, ramps, and accessible viewing areas to create optimal conditions for therapeutic riding. These infrastructure improvements are complemented by the recruitment of a highly qualified team of therapeutic riding coaches and coordinators. Furthermore, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an will work in close coordination with groups like Family Care Authority and the Zayed Authority for People of Determination to identify and nominate beneficiaries for these transformative therapeutic sessions.

About Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club:

Established in 1976 through the visionary foresight of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club has evolved from an equine sanctuary into a premier venue for equestrian excellence and exclusive events. ADEC operates under the umbrella of Al Khail Square (AKS), reflecting a bold new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s development journey

The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) is a world-class equestrian destination offering championship turf racetracks, bespoke training tracks, state-of-the-art arenas, and pristine stables. Following extensive renovations in 2023 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADEC now features a grandstand with a 10,000-guest capacity, exclusive VIP suites, air-conditioned stables, and cutting-edge facilities, including a veterinary clinic and a 9-hole golf course. Accredited by the British Horse Society (BHS), the Club's Riding School welcomes riders of all levels with tailored coaching in dressage, jumping, and equine care. A vibrant calendar of international equestrian events, including the prestigious Group 1 International Jewel Crown Cup, positions ADEC as a premier venue for enthusiasts worldwide.

Read more here: https://adec.ae/about-us

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.

About MUBADALA FOUNDATION

Mubadala Foundation supports community development across education and enablement, environment, wellbeing, inclusion and arts and culture. It works with government entities, nonprofit organizations and community partners to deliver initiatives that respond to community needs, expand access to opportunity and improve quality of life. Its work contributes to long-term social development and more inclusive, resilient communities.