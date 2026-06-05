Abu Dhabi – As part of its ongoing efforts to develop the smart transport sector and expand strategic partnerships, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with public and private sector partners during its participation in the "Make it in the Emirates" Forum 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 4 to 7 May 2026.

Enhancing Certification, Design, and Manufacturing Capabilities for Advanced Air Mobility Technologies in Abu Dhabi

Under the sponsorship of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement. The agreement aims to support the development of the UAE’s capabilities in certifying, designing, and manufacturing advanced air mobility (AAM) technologies and products, including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This collaboration reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position, particularly Al Ain, as a national hub for design certification and testing of advanced aviation technologies, and for developing supportive regulatory frameworks for this sector. It also supports national capacity building and attracts international expertise and partnerships, contributing to the consolidation of an integrated innovation ecosystem in the advanced air mobility sector according to the highest international standards.

Developing and Expanding Smart and Autonomous Mobility Solutions for Passengers and Freight

Under the sponsorship of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) and within efforts to enhance the integrated mobility ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, an MoU was signed with "ADNOC" to establish a joint framework for cooperation in developing, testing, and scaling smart and autonomous mobility solutions for passengers and goods across land, sea, and air. This cooperation focuses on boosting operational efficiency and improving connectivity between ADNOC’s onshore and offshore sites and the Emirate’s transport system, including autonomous vehicle trials and exploring smart and autonomous maritime transport solutions for offshore site connectivity. The collaboration also includes studying and applying electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technologies to link ADNOC sites with future vertiports in Abu Dhabi, contributing to faster mobility, increased logistical efficiency, and the adoption of innovative and sustainable transport solutions.

Enhancing Digital Efficiency and Developing the National Geospatial Navigation Platform (AD MAPS)

The ITC signed an MoU with "Space42" to develop a national geospatial navigation platform that enhances digital sovereignty and unifies maps and spatial services in Abu Dhabi. The platform will provide accurate, real-time transport data from Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), improving the mobility experience for residents and visitors, and supporting innovation and smart cities with higher efficiency, integration, and sustainable reliability that keeps pace with technological developments.

Exploring Unmanned Systems and Specialised Training Programmes

Under the sponsorship of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the ITC entered into an MoU with "Versa Aerospace" to strengthen cooperation in developing unmanned and autonomous system solutions across air, land, and sea. Through Versa Aerospace’s technical, operational, and training capabilities, the collaboration will help accelerate the responsible adoption of unmanned technologies, strengthen local expertise, and support Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for future mobility and autonomous systems.

Activating Emergency Vehicle Priority (EVP) Systems

In the interest of public safety, the ITC signed an MoU with the "Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority" to activate and operate Emergency Vehicle Priority (EVP) systems. The agreement aims to achieve rapid and safe response times for emergencies by integrating real-time positioning technologies with smart traffic light infrastructure and adopting a three-level classification protocol (Red, Orange, Green) to ensure system use is justified while maintaining smooth traffic flow.

Innovating Sustainable Infrastructure with 3D Printing Technology

The ITC signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), a frontrunner in advanced maritime solutions and a subsidiary of IHC,to implement a pilot project for constructing non-air-conditioned bus shelters using 3D printing. The project aims to explore the feasibility and sustainability of using modern technologies to build durable and eco-friendly infrastructure.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated: “These agreements reflect the ITC’s commitment to fostering stronger collaboration with public and private sector partners to advance smart, integrated mobility solutions that support urban growth and address future needs.”

This step is part of the ITC’s commitment to adopting the latest technical solutions in transport and logistics to support an integrated mobility system that drives economic growth, efficiency, and sustainability. The "Make it in the Emirates" Forum serves as a national platform for industrial and investment growth, strengthening strategic partnerships and attracting investments.

This package of agreements confirms the vital role of the Integrated Transport Centre as a strategic partner in enabling innovation and building qualitative partnerships, which enhances Abu Dhabi's position as a leading regional and global hub for future mobility technologies.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.