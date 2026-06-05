DUBAI, UAE: Global travel trade leaders and decision-makers have expressed absolute confidence in the robust future and unmatched resilience of the UAE tourism sector, projecting an imminent, seamless rebound that will outpace global market trends. During their participation in the high-profile “Engage by Elevate online 2026”, organized by Elevate World, global industry giants reaffirmed that the UAE remains a premium, highly sustainable destination poised to capture immense pent-up international demand ahead of the crucial fourth quarter and beyond.

Hosted from the Elevate Tourism Hub in Dubai, the unique hybrid event served as a strategic catalyst for future growth. The event brought together more than 100 elite international tour operators and over 200 premier hotels, resorts, attractions, and destination partners from key global source markets—including the UK, Europe, and Russia. Proving the industry's eagerness to seal future business, the event successfully facilitated over 1,500 pre-scheduled B2B meetings alongside extensive face-to-face networking.

A Uniquely Resilient Destination Powered by Innovation

Opening the summit, Samir Hamadeh, Founder & CEO of Elevate World, highlighted how the UAE has consistently demonstrated exceptional agility and a gold-standard level of care for citizens, residents, and visitors during challenging global periods.

"The outlook for the UAE tourism sector is overwhelmingly positive," Hamadeh stated, emphasizing that recovery is fast approaching. "The destination continues to adapt and reinforce its position as a global leader with an unmatched offering."

Elevate World also unveiled Yara AI, a new artificial intelligence solution designed to support tour operators, hotels, and tourism stakeholders, helping facilitate a more proactive rather than reactive approach to delivering solutions across the wider tourism ecosystem.

Strategic Alignments and Mega-Projects

The summit underscored the powerful synergy between the public and private sectors. Key updates from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Miral, and the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority outlined synchronized strategies to maximize high-yield opportunities in Q4 2026.

As the summit’s Headline Sponsor, Wynn Al Marjan Island presented an exclusive update on its construction progress and future vision. The session highlighted its ongoing collaboration with RAK TDA and Elevate World to accelerate international trade engagement ahead of the opening of this multi-billion-dollar development, which stands as a monumental milestone for the region's leisure landscape.

Additionally, Miral and Elevate World announced a major distribution partnership aimed at boosting the global visibility and seamless accessibility of Yas Island’s world-class entertainment and hospitality portfolio.

Resounding Confidence from Global Travel Giants

High-level panel discussions featuring major European and British travel brands revealed strong, positive indicators for the UAE, with leaders emphasizing that the market is primed for rapid acceleration.

Paul Truss, Head of Product at Virgin Atlantic Holidays, commented:

"Engage by Elevate” was a genuinely impressive event and a valuable platform for the kind of open, honest dialogue that this industry needs right now. The Middle East holds a special place in the Virgin Atlantic Holidays portfolio and our commitment to the region is unwavering. What Engage demonstrated is that the UK trade is not just watching from the sidelines. We are actively engaged, we are planning, and we will be ready to move at pace when the market reopens. I'm in no doubt that the region will come back strongly and, when it does, Virgin Atlantic Holidays is ready to support that recovery, and future growth."

Mark White, Head of Contracting Long Haul/North Africa at On the Beach, shared:

"It was great to be part of the panel session at Engage by Elevate and to speak directly to the people on the ground in the region. We know that the demand from UK customers is still there. The appetite for the Middle East has not gone away and On the Beach remains fully committed to the destination. We genuinely believe there is significant pent-up demand waiting to be released and once there is greater clarity on the road ahead, we expect that to move quickly. Today's session gave everyone a much clearer picture of what recovery looks like from a UK perspective and events like Engage by Elevate are so important because they keep those lines of communication open at exactly the moment when they matter most."

The second day of the summit also highlighted the booming business tourism and MICE sector. Global events leader Informa shared highly optimistic insights into the UAE’s thriving B2B landscape, citing robust registration and market confidence for upcoming massive trade exhibitions, such as Middle East Energy 2026, confirming that the desire for face-to-face commercial engagement in the UAE remains stronger than ever.

ABOUT ELEVATE WORLD:

Elevate World is a UAE-based global travel and tourism group delivering destination services across the Middle East, Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia. Operating through a portfolio of specialist brands including Elevate DMC, Elevate Cruises, Go Elevate and CONNECT Business Events, the group provides end-to-end ground services across leisure, cruise and MICE travel.

Founded in 2020 and now a team of over 200, Elevate World has grown to become one of the fastest-growing tourism groups in the region, working with over 150 tour operators globally. The group is headquartered at the Elevate Tourism Hub in Dubai.