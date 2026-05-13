Dubai: e& UAE has introduced Fibre+, a powerful home broadband offering that combines ultra-fast, reliable fibre connectivity with unmatched entertainment and gaming experiences.

Building on the nation's world-leading fibre infrastructure, Fibre+ delivers multi-gigabit speeds and a seamless, ultra-reliable online experience, enabling the digital ambitions of households across the country.

This next-generation service delivers consistent, high-performance, low-latency internet throughout the entire home. For the ultimate experience, e& UAE is also making it possible to get multi-gigabit connectivity directly into specific rooms with its Fibre-to-the-Room (FTTR) service, bringing true fibre into each living space for stability. This enhancement is designed to eliminate lag and buffering, whether a family is live-streaming in 8K, competing in high-stakes online gaming, or exploring immersive XR applications.

Marwan Bin Shakar‏, Chief Technology Officer, e& UAE, said: “Homes today depend on connectivity that is fast, resilient, and built for what comes next. Fibre+ reflects our commitment to engineering excellence, combining next-generation fibre technology with intelligent in-home performance to deliver consistently superior experiences. With our extensive fibre footprint across the UAE, we are enabling more households to access high-speed, future-ready broadband that supports everything from immersive entertainment to the digital demands of work and learning.”

To complement the Fibre+ experience, customers subscribing to eLife Ultra Starter, Neo, and Neo Fusion home plans will receive an advanced Wi-Fi 7 router. This latest technology ensures a simple plug-and-play setup, delivers gigabit speeds with stronger coverage across the home, and is remotely managed by e& UAE for seamless control and peace of mind. Wi-Fi 7 improves speed and responsiveness, allowing multiple devices and activities to run smoothly at the same time.

Fibre+ delivers multi-gigabit performance with speeds of up to 10 Gbps. Customers on a 1Gbps package can typically expect download speeds between 900–940 Mbps, while those on 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps packages can expect speeds of 5 Gbps and 8 Gbps respectively, when using a wired Ethernet connection.

The benefits of Fibre+ are automatically available to all e& UAE Home customers with a compatible router and eLife Ultra Starter, Neo 1Gbps, or Neo Fusion plan.

The UAE consistently ranks as the global leader in fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) penetration, with coverage of around 99.7 per cent according to the FTTH Council Europe. This places the UAE ahead of other advanced digital economies like South Korea and China and underscores the nation’s leadership in next-generation broadband infrastructure.