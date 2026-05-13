The entry of NCCCL comes at a time when the GCC construction and transport projects market is experiencing a significant growth, with a total of US$951 billion in projects under execution and a broader pipeline topping US$2 trillion, driven heavily by Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Dubai, UAE: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (NiFCO), a leading investor in urban infrastructure and capital markets, today announced its strategic expansion into the GCC region’s growing construction industry through its newly acquired subsidiary, New Consolidated Construction Company Limited (NCCCL), one of India’s oldest and most respected construction firms.

This expansion reinforces Nisus Finance’s continued focus on strengthening its regional footprint, with NCCCL representing a strategic extension of its capabilities in the construction and infrastructure space. It also marks NCCCL’s entry into the UAE at a time of renewed confidence in the country’s long-term development trajectory, underscoring NiFCO’s strong commitment to the market and continued investment over the past few years.

In September 2025, Nisus Finance Projects LLP acquired NCCCL in an all-cash transaction to strengthen its strategic foothold across India and the Gulf region. With an infusion of Dh31 million in primary growth capital, the deal reinforces NCCCL’s financial position and enables it to capture emerging opportunities across India’s booming infrastructure sector and the rapidly expanding real estate markets of the GCC, particularly the UAE.

The entry of NCCCL comes at a time when the GCC construction and transport projects market is experiencing a significant boom, with a total of US$951 billion (Dh3.49 trillion) worth of projects under execution and a broader pipeline exceeding US$2 trillion (Dh7.3 trillion), according to a recent report by the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED), driven largely by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Key drivers include large-scale investments in housing, energy, utilities, infrastructure and long-term national visions. The UAE currently has over 7,000 contractor licenses, reflecting a rapidly evolving and competitive ecosystem.

“The entry of NCCCL into the UAE is aligned with the strong growth trajectory of the construction sector, which continues to expand with both established players and new contractors entering the market. Indian developers bring core strengths in premium development, legacy brand value, and execution excellence, positioning NCCCL to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s economic growth,” said Dr. Amit Goenka, Chairman, NCCCL & Chairman and Managing Director, Nisus Finance Group (NiFCO).

“We see strong alignment between NCCCL’s capabilities and the region’s demand for speed, quality, and innovation. Our focus will be on creating differentiated value through disciplined execution and strategic partnerships.

“Our approach emphasises collaboration with government entities, efficient capital deployment and execution-led partnerships, including co-development models. The broader vision is to contribute to positioning the UAE as a global epicentre for infrastructure development, driven by public-private capital alignment; cross-emirate collaboration, and integrated infrastructure development.

“NCCCL’s focus areas include new-age infrastructure, such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and technology-driven engineering solutions. The timing of this entry is strategic, supported by active engagement with leadership across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah and insights into the evolving construction ecosystem.”

NCCCL aims to deliver specialised solutions focused on special purpose assets, with initial delegate-level engagements already paving the way for stronger strategic partnerships.

Mr. Naushad Panjwani, Principal Advisor and Head of the Board, NCCCL, said, “The UAE presents a compelling opportunity, and NCCCL’s entry into the UAE marks a significant step in its international expansion, positioning the company to serve the broader GCC market. The UAE platform will function as a regional hub for NCCCL’s construction, infrastructure, and real estate capabilities, while also enabling cross-border investment and partnership opportunities.

“The UAE is not a market where success comes from presence alone- it is a market where success is built on dependability. NCCCL’s entry is anchored in that belief. We are bringing an execution-first approach, backed by capital discipline and a strong partnership mindset to a region that values consistency as much as capability.

“The platform we are building in the UAE is designed to be long-term and scalable, serving not only as an operating base, but also as a gateway to cross-border opportunities across the GCC. Our intent is simple: to build a reputation for delivering what we commit- reliably, efficiently, and at scale.”

Founded in 1946, NCCCL is among India’s longest-running Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, with a track record spanning nearly eight decades. Over the years, it has delivered more than 200 million square feet of projects across residential, commercial, IT parks, hospitals, industrial facilities, and data centres. With an active order book valued at over Dh1.15 billion, NCCCL has consistently worked with some of the most prominent developers and corporations in India, including Prestige Group, L&T, Phoenix Mills and Bagmane Developers.

NCCCL brings a differentiated combination of proven execution capabilities and over seven decades of experience in complex construction and infrastructure projects, complimented by a strong focus on timelines, quality, and cost efficiency, as well as experience in working across diverse stakeholders and project environments. The company also maintains a strategic focus on emerging asset classes such as data centres and specialised infrastructure, positioning itself as a reliable, value-driven partner in the region focused on long-term relationships and disciplined growth.

NCCCL’s UAE presence is envisaged as a long-term platform to participate in infrastructure and real estate opportunities across the GCC, build strategic partnerships with regional and global stakeholders, facilitate cross-border collaborations, particularly between India and the Middle East and deliver projects with a focus on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

“The UAE represents a natural extension of our strategic vision. It offers a unique combination of scale, ambition, and execution excellence. Our intent is to build a long-term, credible presence that contributes meaningfully to the region’s growth while strengthening cross-border economic linkages,” Mr. Naushad Panjwani added.

NCCCL will adopt a phased approach to its UAE expansion, prioritising partnerships, sector-focused participation, and a robust governance framework to ensure sustainable and scalable growth across the GCC.

Nisus Finance specialises in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. The company, along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two main areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages INR 15.72 billion in assets for FY 2025, delivering a gross IRR of more than 19 percent.

About Nisus Finance

Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. (NiFCO) is a leading, publicly listed real estate investment firm headquartered in India, with a proven track record of delivering high-yield, performance-driven assets across the country. In line with its global expansion strategy, NiFCO has extended its investor outreach across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, bringing its deep sector expertise and innovative financial solutions to the UAE and broader GCC region.

As part of this regional growth, NiFCO has launched the “Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC” (“Fund”), a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, incorporated under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Fund is an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited and is advised by Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (“NiFCO Dubai”), located in Dubai, UAE. Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited has been appointed as the Fund Manager.

For more information, visit https://nisusfin.com/.

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