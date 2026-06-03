The partnership leverages Checkout.com’s advanced payment technology to support Nahdi’s e-commerce platforms, ensuring high performance and stability during peak demand periods

Riyadh, KSA — Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest retail pharmacy chain and an integrated Omnihealth platform. This collaboration will integrate Checkout.com's cutting-edge payment acquiring and processing technology into Nahdi’s online platforms, optimizing the digital payment experience and improving payment success rates for millions of its customers in KSA and across the GCC.

At its core, this partnership is focused on delivering a superior digital checkout experience for Nahdi’s customers, ensuring a frictionless journey for fulfilling their health, wellness, beauty, and other categories needs with a faster, more secure, and highly reliable payment platform.

Leveraging Checkout.com’s deep local expertise and advanced technology, this partnership maximizes payment success rates and ensures unwavering stability during high-volume sales periods. This robust infrastructure supports Nahdi’s growing ecommerce operations and the rising demand for fast and easy digital transactions. By leveraging Checkout’s support for local payment methods and conversion capabilities such as Flow and Remember Me, Nahdi is removing payment friction and directly addressing the challenge of cart abandonment. This collaboration ensures millions of customers have effortless access to health products. It marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the region’s health and wellness sector, setting a new benchmark for digital payments.

Commenting on this partnership, Hossam Khattab, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer at Nahdi said: “As we expand our ecommerce and omnichannel presence, providing a fluid and secure payment experience is essential to maintaining a superior guest journey. This high-performing infrastructure ensures that every digital interaction reflects the quality of care our guests expect at every touchpoint. Our commitment is to provide high-quality medical products and services, and a reliable payment experience.”

He continued: “Partnering with Checkout.com allows us to elevate our online experience, making it as smooth and dependable as the service we provide in our pharmacies. Their strong on-the-ground presence in Saudi Arabia, combined with the capabilities of a global payment leader, brings significant added value, giving us access to both local expertise and world-class innovation. This strategic collaboration ensures our digital infrastructure is built for scale, ready to meet the evolving needs of our customers and support our long-term growth ambitions in the region." he added.

"By equipping Nahdi with the technology and insights they need to scale confidently, optimize performance, and deliver trusted, high-quality payment experiences to their customers, we help power their performance through payments, something we take great pride in. The Checkout.com platform is built to handle the complexities of regional markets, from diverse payment preferences, helping Nahdi unlock new opportunities for growth across the GCC," said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager, MENA, Checkout.com.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. In 2025, Checkout.com exceeded $300bn in ecommerce payments volume.

We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, HungerStation, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony, Tamara and Uber.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

About Nahdi Medical Company

Nahdi Medical Company is Saudi Arabia’s leading integrated pharmacy and Omnihealth platform, combining nationwide retail access, polyclinics, digital health services and advanced supply chain capabilities to deliver personalized, technology-enabled care to its Guests.

With 40 years of experience, Nahdi serves around 97% of the Kingdom’s population across nearly 150 cities and villages through more than 1,200 pharmacies and a growing network of polyclinics and digital channels.

Through its fully integrated Omnihealth model, Nahdi continues to enhance accessibility, convenience and health outcomes, while contributing to the transformation of the healthcare sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030.