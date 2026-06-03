ABU DHABI and NEW YORK: FINTECH.TV, the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors headquartered at the New York Stock Exchange, and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group today announced a landmark studio partnership that will establish the MENA region’s first international financial news studio reporting “live” from a stock exchange.

The collaboration makes FINTECH.TV the first global financial media company to maintain a daily broadcast presence at ADX, creating a direct, real-time media connection between Abu Dhabi and Wall Street through FINTECH.TV’s studios at both ADX and the New York Stock Exchange. The ADX-FINTECH.TV studio will go “live” on 8 June 2026.

Expanding Investors’ Access to ADX

The partnership significantly expands international investor access to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets at a time when global investors are increasingly seeking exposure to resilient, high-growth economies with strong fundamentals and future-focused sectors including AI, energy, healthcare, fintech and advanced industries.

Abdulla Salem AlNuaimi, Group CEO, ADX Group, said: “This partnership marks a defining step in connecting Abu Dhabi more directly with the global investment community. It comes at a pivotal moment when investors are seeking resilient, high-growth markets with strong fundamentals, a long-term vision and access to emerging sectors shaping the future economy. The collaboration between FINTECH.TV and ADX helps close that gap by delivering consistent, on-the-ground insight, trusted narratives, and transparent market intelligence directly from ADX and Abu Dhabi to a global audience. This is not only about positioning Abu Dhabi as the destination for global capital, but as an international hub for opportunity, dialogue, and financial leadership.”

“ADX is one of the fastest growing exchanges in the world and the companies listed here, across energy, AI, healthcare, and fintech, have a reach and relevance that goes well beyond this region,” said Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV. “We have been coming to the UAE for years and watching this market grow into something truly remarkable. Having our studios at both the NYSE and ADX is exactly where a global financial media network should be.”

“The ADX studio is a cornerstone of what we are building with our 24/7 streaming channel,” said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Head of Global Content and Operations at FINTECH.TV. “Every day we will be able to cover the ADX opening bell, sit down with the executives and investors driving this market, and shine a light on listings that have a truly global footprint. This is not periodic coverage. It is a daily, dedicated commitment to telling the ADX story to our audience around the world, and we believe that audience is going to grow significantly as investors start to understand what is happening here.”

Invaluable Market Data and Insights

Through the ADX studio, FINTECH.TV will deliver daily live coverage of ADX market activity, developments of ADX-listed companies, Abu Dhabi enterprises and the broader Abu Dhabi financial landscape, distributed across FINTECH.TV’s global platforms and its soon-to-launch 24/7 streaming channel. Combined with its NYSE studio, FINTECH.TV will offer investors a view of the Gulf and wider global markets that no other financial media platform can provide.

The partnership builds on the strategic relationship between ADX and NYSE following their 2023 agreement to explore dual listings, ETFs and cross-border investment products. ADX later became the first exchange in the MENA region to cross-list U.S. securities.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Salama Al Marzooqi

Corporate Communications

Email: almarzooqis@adx.ae

About FINTECH Media Group

FINTECH Media Group is a global media company that owns and operates FINTECH.TV and Breakout. FINTECH.TV is the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors, and the first truly global, cross-exchange financial media network. Broadcasting from studios at the New York Stock Exchange, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and Canadian University Dubai, with several more in development, FINTECH.TV covers the latest news and perspectives in finance, blockchain, AI, and sustainability investing through live broadcasts, exclusive interviews, and thought leadership content. The FINTECH.TV Terminal, powered by TAP, brings the network's editorial coverage together with real-time market data, breaking news, and AI-powered analysis in a single customizable dashboard. Breakout is a real-time social audio and messaging platform empowering users across 24 countries to engage in live conversations. Together, FINTECH Media Group connects global audiences with the people shaping the future of finance and innovation.

Follow FINTECH.TV: @FINTECHTVGLOBAL