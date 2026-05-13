Bridgestone, a global leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, is the sole tyre partner for Maserati’s new MCPURA. Successor to the acclaimed MC20, the Trident Brand’s first super sportscar, the Maserati MCPURA arrives on the market with a 3.0‑litre 630 CV twin-turbo V6 engine that delivers 0-100 km/h in under 2.9 seconds.

Fine-tuned to unleash the MCPURA’s incredible performance are tailor-made Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres. Combining Bridgestone's decades of motorsport expertise with advanced tread and compound technology, these bespoke tyres are engineered to enhance vehicle handling, control and driving dynamics to maximise the super sportscar’s overall performance.

“Custom-engineered fitments like these are a brilliant example of our innovation and R&D capabilities, said Adrien Thormann, Director of OE Sales Europe at Bridgestone EMEA. “We’re happy to bring our extensive experience to Maserati drivers as well as to all our customers as the knowledge gained in developing this kind of bespoke ultra-high-performance tyre directly feeds into our award-winning replacement portfolio.”

Delivering exhilarating driving performance

The bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport fitment features an advanced asymmetric tread pattern, engineered to deliver precise steering feedback and high cornering stability. The tread layout is specifically tuned to manage load transfer under demanding driving conditions, ensuring consistent performance across a wide operating window. A custom‑developed Bridgestone compound and tailor‑made carcass construction optimise contact patch distribution and thermal stability. This enables the Maserati MCPURA to achieve faster, more consistent lap times with uncompromised driver confidence and control.

Development leveraged Bridgestone’s advanced Virtual Tyre Development and predictive simulation tools, supporting early design optimisation and faster alignment on the final specification. Final validation through joint on‑track testing confirmed exceptional dynamic performance, particularly under high lateral loads, while maintaining stability at elevated speeds – a key attribute for a vehicle of this calibre.

The result is an ultra‑high‑performance tyre that unlocks an uncompromising balance of precision, speed and stability.

The Maserati MCPURA project builds on a long-standing collaboration between Bridgestone and Maserati, with Bridgestone previously developing custom-made tyres for the Maserati MC20, Maserati Grecale and Maserati Grecale Folgore.

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the MCPURA’s custom fitment is available in size 245/35 ZR20 95Y for its front axis and 305/30 ZR20 103Y for the rear. The Bridgestone bespoke tyres feature the distinctive ‘MGT’ (Maserati Genuine Tyres) marking on their sidewall – highlighting the tyre’s exclusive development for Maserati.

About Bridgestone in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Bridgestone in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Bridgestone EMEA) is the regional Strategic Business Unit of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions.

Headquartered in Zaventem (Belgium), Bridgestone EMEA employs more than 14,000 people and conducts business in 35 countries across the region.

Bridgestone offers a diverse portfolio of premium tyres, tyre technologies and advanced mobility solutions. The company’s vision is to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment is a broad, global corporate commitment that clearly defines the value the company is promising to deliver to society, our customers and future generations in eight focus areas: Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment. These provide a compass to guide strategic priorities, decision making and actions throughout every area of the business.

For more information about Bridgestone in EMEA, please visit our newsroom and http://www.bridgestone.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

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