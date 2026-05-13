Dubai, UAE: Demonstrating its commitment to fostering financial literacy and empowering the next generation, Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced its participation in the second annual Global Money Week being held in the UAE. As a Flagship Partner and Gold Sponsor, the bank will support Zoud, The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, to build a brighter financial future for the nation’s youth.

Global Money Week 2026 will be taking place from 11 to 15 May under the theme ‘Smart Money Talks’. The event focuses on empowering youth of the nation with the essential knowledge and skills for a lifetime of financial wellbeing. Young people will be encouraged to have open and engaging conversations about money, covering crucial topics such as financial awareness, responsible saving habits, smart budgeting and fraud awareness among children, students and their families.

As a long-standing champion advocating financial wellness, Emirates NBD’s participation underscores its deep commitment to the cause and community. The bank will lead a diverse programme of engaging and educational activities throughout the week. Youth-focused school activations will be held at various locations including Al Diyafah School, community-driven initiatives with partners such as the Dubai Club for People of Determination and the Ajman Department of Finance, bringing engaging educational content and social media campaigns to broaden reach as well as on-ground activities such as dynamic roadshows to connect directly with the community.

This powerful initiative directly supports the nation’s ambitious vision, aligning with key frameworks such as the UAE Centennial Plan 2071. It also supports the objectives of Zoud as a national initiative dedicated to advancing financial wellbeing and encouraging sustainable financial behaviours across society. Collectively, these efforts aim to empower community members to navigate the rapidly evolving financial landscape with greater awareness, confidence and responsibility. By uniting educational institutions, financial organisations, and government entities, Global Money Week fosters a collaborative ecosystem dedicated to equipping younger generations.

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “At Emirates NBD, we believe that empowering our youth with financial knowledge is one of the most vital investments we can make in our nation’s future. As a leading national bank, we are committed to driving financial awareness and literacy in the UAE through fostering open dialogues about money to build a generation of financially confident and responsible citizens.”

He added: “We are hopeful that these activities will create shared value by empowering community members to make informed financial decisions, contributing to a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

Dr. Maha Al Mansoori, Associate Director of Education at Zoud, said: “At Zoud, we are committed to equipping individuals with the confidence and knowledge to make informed financial decisions. As we proudly coordinate Global Money Week nationally for the second time under the theme ‘Smart Money Talks’, we see this as a valuable opportunity to encourage young people to have meaningful conversations about money. Especially as we celebrate the UAE’s Year of Family, inspired by the vision of our wise leadership in strengthening family bonds and building a financially aware society, we believe these discussions should begin at home, bringing family members together to build healthy financial habits, make confident financial choices and strengthen long-term financial wellbeing across generations.”

Emirates NBD has consistently championed financial wellness and literacy through a diverse range of initiatives. Over the years, the bank has implemented comprehensive financial education programmes in schools, reaching hundreds of students, to instill good financial habits early on. The bank’s ‘Financial Wellbeing with Emirates NBD’ portal provides a comprehensive resource to enhance public financial literacy, covering spending, investing, borrowing and more. A dedicated podcast series was also launched to educate customers and external audiences on key financial topics. Additionally, the bank has held several targeted financial literacy workshops for working women and low-income workers, helping participants build confidence, knowledge and independence in managing their finances.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As of 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bursonglobal.com

About Zoud – The Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative

The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, Zoud, was established in 2024, to advance a national vision of empowering individuals and families with the knowledge, tools and skills needed to build financial confidence and strengthen economic resilience across society.

Through an integrated ecosystem of educational programs, community-based solutions, innovative digital tools, and strategic partnerships, Zoud works to promote responsible financial decision making and contribute to a financially aware society capable of supporting a more stable and prosperous future.

For more information, please contact:

Aldana Mohamed

Partnerships Manager

Zoud – The Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative

Email: aldana.mohamed@zoud.ae