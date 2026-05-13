Majority of the development sold, reflecting strong demand for ultra-luxury beachfront living

AED 250 million in new villa sales recorded within one week, reflecting continued demand for high-end residential property despite recent regional events

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ALAIN, a leading Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, has commenced construction of Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach, marking a key milestone in the delivery of the capital’s most prestigious beachfront residential offering.

The development is an exclusive, gated beachfront community combining exceptional architecture, highly curated private living and Four Seasons’ legendary service, set against the natural beauty of Saadiyat Beach.

An on-site ceremony on Saadiyat Island was attended by senior leadership and key project partners, including representatives from ALAIN, Four Seasons, Killa Design and Mirage Leisure and Development.

Expected to be completed by 2029, the development will comprise 116 residences, including ultra-luxury villas, beachfront mansions, suites and penthouses, with direct beach access and a comprehensive suite of bespoke amenities and services.

The project has demonstrated strong market traction, with the majority of residences sold to date and AED 250 million in new villa sales recorded within one week. This sustained demand reflects continued confidence in Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a destination for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, reinforcing the project’s positioning within the region’s ultra-luxury residential market.

The development has also achieved record pricing benchmarks, surpassing AED 14,000 per sq. ft., with total sales exceeding AED 4 billion since its launch less than a year ago, establishing it as a new benchmark for prestigious beachfront residential real estate in Abu Dhabi.

Strategically located on Saadiyat Island, the development offers a rare balance of seclusion and connectivity, with close proximity to the island’s cultural district, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and key destinations including Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Zayed International Airport.

Khaled Al Khoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said: “Breaking ground on Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach marks a defining moment in delivering one of the region’s most exclusive beachfront communities. Designed for a highly discerning clientele, the project combines exceptional architecture, privacy and the renowned service of Four Seasons to create a truly distinctive residential offering. It reflects ALAIN’s continued focus on delivering world-class homes that set new benchmarks for quality, design and long-term value in Abu Dhabi.”

This milestone reinforces ALAIN’s commitment to disciplined delivery, strategic partnerships and the timely execution of high-quality developments.

For more information, visit alainam.ae.

About ALAIN

ALAIN is a diversified investment group active across capital investments, real estate, hospitality and education. Established in 1996, ALAIN contributes to the social and economic growth of the communities it serves through sustainable and culturally aware development.



Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, ALAIN delivers long-term value through partnerships and projects that enhance quality of life across the region. Guided by integrity, innovation and operational excellence, ALAIN creates enduring financial and social impact for its people, partners, shareholders, and communities.

Website: alainam.ae

Instagram: @alainam.ae

LinkedIn: ALAIN

Phone: 800 1144

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 136 hotels and resorts and 61 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience and Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.