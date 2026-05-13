Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Supply chain and value chain management consultancy Middlebank Consulting Group, today announced the appointment of Mark Hopkins as an Associate. Mark brings more than 25 years of experience in supply chain roles across retail, distribution, and biotechnology environments. A large part of his work has focused on how planning decisions are made in practice and how those decisions translate into day-to-day execution. He has worked across areas such as inventory optimisation, supply chain planning, and multi-country visibility, with a consistent focus on improving how organisations use data to support operational decisions.

Most recently, Mark was Vice President for Global Accounts at Netstock, a provider of inventory management and demand planning software used by more than 2,400 organisations globally. In that role, he worked closely with companies on how forecasting and planning processes were being applied in practice, including parameter setting, system configuration, and alignment across planning functions. A significant part of his work involved ongoing engagement with clients on system usage and adoption, along with a webinar series focused on recurring supply chain challenges as they emerged across different operating cycles.

Mark’s experience includes improving forecasting in multi-location retail and distribution networks, including work on product level imbalances such as broken size ranges, expanding supply chain visibility for an international distributor from one country to nineteen countries, and supporting product planning in biotechnology environments where supply constraints are a constant factor. He has also led business integration initiatives, including process mapping, order flow design, and aligning planning approaches during system and ERP transitions, with a focus on making data more usable in day-to-day decision making.

“I am pleased to be joining Middlebank Consulting Group,” said Mark Hopkins. “Much of my career has focused on how planning actually works in practice, and I look forward to continuing that work with clients, strengthening the link between data, planning decisions, and execution.”

“Mark brings strong technical planning expertise alongside practical operational experience,” said Alan Win, Founder and CEO, Middlebank Consulting Group. “That balance is increasingly important as organisations look to get more value from the planning systems and data they already have in place.”

Mark will focus on supply chain planning, inventory optimisation, and visibility, working with organisations to improve performance through changes that can be sustained in day-to-day operations.

Over the past two and a half decades, MCG has successfully worked with over 150 client organisations across diverse sectors and countries, consistently reducing operational costs by an average of 15% and implementing technology solutions to improve supply chain efficiency and business performance.

About Middlebank Consulting Group (MCG)

Middlebank Consulting Group (MCG) is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services. Founded in 1998 in New Zealand, MCG has been operational in Australia since 2003, in Singapore and India since 2016, in the USA since 2022, and recently in the Middle East. For over 25 years, the company has grown to become a trusted partner for businesses looking to optimise their supply chain operations. With a team boasting over 225 years of collective experience, Middlebank Consulting Group delivers innovative solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall performance.

Media contact:

Pradnyesh Kothare

Middlebank Consulting Group

pradnyesh@middlebank.co.nz