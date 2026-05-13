The milestone reflects Ellington’s continued focus on timely delivery, with multiple projects progressing steadily across its portfolio

The handover of Arbor View marks Ellington’s first completed development in Arjan, signalling expansion into emerging residential communities

With Dubai’s population projected to reach 5.8 million by 2040, long-term demand continues to be supported by sustained growth

Dubai, UAE - Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led boutique developer, has commenced the handover of Ellington House II in Dubai Hills Estate, alongside Arbor View in Arjan, marking continued delivery across key residential communities and reinforcing its commitment to consistent execution.

These milestones come at a time when delivery performance plays an increasingly important role in shaping market confidence. Recent market data has highlighted sustained year-on-year growth in both transaction volumes and values, driven largely by strong off-plan activity and continued investor confidence. At the same time, more than 8,000 new residential units were delivered during Q1 2026, supporting steady expansion in supply and helping to meet ongoing demand.

The handover of Ellington House II follows the earlier completion of Ellington House I, strengthening Ellington’s presence within Dubai Hills Estate and building on its growing portfolio within the master-planned community. Ellington House I has already demonstrated strong post-handover performance, with no major snagging observed at handover, reinforcing both build quality and long-term value. Over the past three months, the project has recorded rental prices approximately 28% higher than the market average price.

At the same time, Ellington House III and IV continue to progress steadily, reflecting ongoing construction momentum and a disciplined approach to development across multiple phases.

In parallel, the completion of Arbor View represents Ellington’s first delivered project in Arjan, marking an important step in the company’s expansion into emerging residential locations across Dubai. The development introduces a design-led residential offering within a community that continues to attract end-users seeking well-connected and evolving neighbourhoods.

With Dubai’s population projected to reach 5.8 million by 2040, long-term demand continues to be supported by sustained growth and urban expansion. Against this backdrop, consistent execution and timely delivery remain key differentiators for developers.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said, “The handover of Ellington House II and Arbor View reflects our continued focus on delivery and consistency across our developments. Markets will always evolve, but what remains constant is the importance of execution, particularly as buyers become more deliberate in their assessment of value. As we expand into new communities, our priority is to ensure that each project is completed with the same level of attention to design, quality, and detail, because maintaining that consistency is ultimately what builds long-term trust with our homeowners and investors.”

With multiple developments progressing in parallel, Ellington Properties continues to advance its pipeline with a steady and structured approach, reinforcing its commitment to design-led living and reliable delivery across Dubai’s residential landscape.

About Ellington Properties

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterised by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalised experiences. For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae

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Ruder Finn Atteline

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Email: ellington@ruderfinnatteline.com