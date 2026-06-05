Manama, Bahrain - CoinMENA B.S.C., a leading digital asset platform, today announced a strategic partnership with INFINIOS, a next-generation payments technology company, to power CoinMENA’s virtual and physical card program. The collaboration represents a significant milestone in CoinMENA’s mission to provide users with enhanced financial flexibility and modern card solutions.

Under the agreement, INFINIOS, as the licensed card issuer, will provide its advanced card processing and programme management capabilities. This enables CoinMENA to deliver secure, scalable, and user-centric card services to its clients. The initiative is designed to enhance accessibility, practicality, and ease of use for customers seeking to manage their funds efficiently within a secure ecosystem.

The partnership brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to innovation, compliance, and institutional-grade infrastructure. By combining CoinMENA’s trusted platform with INFINIOS’ modern technology, the collaboration sets a new standard for user experience in the region.

CoinMENA B.S.C operates under the regulatory oversight of the Central Bank of Bahrain, reinforcing its commitment to compliance, security, and transparency. The partnership further expands CoinMENA’s growing network of global partners and strengthens its position as a leading gateway for digital assets in the MENA region.

Dina Sam’an and Talal Tabbaa, Co-Founders of CoinMENA, said:

“This partnership with INFINIOS is a significant step in our strategy to offer versatile financial tools to our users in a seamless and secure way. We are constantly focused on delivering products that meet the highest standards of trust, performance, and user experience. Working with INFINIOS enables us to extend the utility of digital assets while staying true to our core principles of compliance and customer confidence.”

INFINIOS brings deep expertise in card issuance, program management, and scalable payments infrastructure, supporting fintechs and financial institutions as they launch and grow sophisticated payment programs.

Sherif Abdelsalam, CEO of INFINIOS, commented:

“CoinMENA is widely recognized for its leadership, regulatory strength, and customer-centric approach in the digital asset space. We are proud to partner with them on this important initiative, delivering robust card issuance capabilities that are built for scale, resilience, and innovation. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of redefining modern payments and making digital finance more accessible and impactful.”

As digital assets evolve from investment instruments into everyday financial tools, the CoinMENA-INFINIOS partnership represents a strategic alignment to accelerate adoption and enhance the user experience. Both companies view this collaboration as a long-term commitment to driving innovation, including the development of agentic cards. By preparing for an AI-centered financial landscape, CoinMENA and INFINIOS are building the infrastructure for the next generation of digital commerce.

About CoinMENA

CoinMENA, a leading player in the MENA region, aims to empower both new and seasoned investors by providing accessible crypto asset investment options and enabling them to participate in the emerging digital economy. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, CoinMENA B.S.C. (c) is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as a crypto asset service provider (category-3). CoinMENA FZE, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, is licensed as a broker-dealer virtual asset service provider (VASP) by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). With competitive fees, high liquidity, and an educational approach, CoinMENA aims to be the simplest and most trusted platform for digital assets in the region. For more information, please visit www.coinmena.com. Follow CoinMENA Group on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About INFINIOS

INFINIOS is a payments technology company specializing in modern card issuance and processing solutions. Built to serve the needs of forward-thinking financial institutions and fintechs, INFINIOS enables the launch of scalable, compliant, and future-ready payment programs. For more information, please contact us at info@infinios.com and follow INFINIOS on LinkedIn.