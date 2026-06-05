Dubai's leading regenerative wellness destination has officially expanded its clinical offerings beyond its facility doors. AEON Centre for Regenerative Wellness at Atlantis the Royal now delivers personalized IV drip at home services directly to patients across Dubai. Available throughout major residential areas and luxury hotels, this home Service integrates medical care seamlessly into a patient's life without compromising clinical standards.

Clinical Care, Without the Commute

Every vitamin IV at home session begins with a comprehensive health assessment conducted by AEON's medical team. Nutrient formulations are entirely bespoke, tailored to each patient's specific health profile, goals, and current status.

All treatments are administered by DHA-licensed clinicians who adhere to the same international medical standards upheld within AEON’s facility at Atlantis the Royal. As Dr. Jaffer Khan, Founder and CEO of AEON, notes:

"Bringing our IV therapy service into patients' homes is a natural extension of how we approach care at AEON. The environment changes. The standard does not."

Targeted Nutritional Support and Cellular Regeneration

AEON's mobile medical service offers two distinct categories of intravenous optimization:

Vitamin IV at Home: Designed for patients managing fatigue, immune depletion, post-travel recovery, or nutritional deficiencies. A personalized vitamin IV at home delivers essential micronutrients, antioxidants, and hydration directly into the bloodstream. This bypasses the digestive system for immediate bioavailability and measurable effect.

Designed for patients managing fatigue, immune depletion, post-travel recovery, or nutritional deficiencies. A personalized vitamin IV at home delivers essential micronutrients, antioxidants, and hydration directly into the bloodstream. This bypasses the digestive system for immediate bioavailability and measurable effect. NAD+ IV Therapy: Designed for patients focused on longevity, cognitive performance, and deeper cellular repair. Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) is a vital coenzyme present in every cell, central to energy metabolism and mitochondrial function. Because NAD+ levels decline with age, NAD+ IV therapy offers a direct, clinically supported route to restoring cellular energy.

While standard vitamin infusions address hydration and micronutrient replenishment, NAD+ IV therapy targets cellular repair and longevity at a deeper biological level. Both interventions are administered under full medical supervision, with dosing and duration determined by your clinical assessment.

Booking and Consultations

AEON's premium home service is now available for booking across Dubai. To schedule your clinical consultation or to book your personalized home visit, contact the AEON team directly: