First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Alexander Vedyakhin spoke about the promising potential of a partnership with the United Arab Emirates in the field of large language models (LLMs). According to him, the development of such models will proceed not only through competition but also through adaptation to the languages, cultures, and tasks of specific markets.

Sber is considering the possibility of creating bilingual services with Arab partners. Here, a qualitative understanding of context, terminology, regulatory requirements, and cultural specifics is of key importance.

For GigaChat, the international direction in partnership with the UAE is of interest, but it requires serious technological, legal, and partnership groundwork. Sber is ready for such initiatives, provided they have clear practical value and the potential to be scaled into real products.

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank: «We approach such issues very pragmatically. Any partnership must be technologically substantial, comply with regulatory requirements, and have clear value for both parties. It is in this logic that we are ready to develop further cooperation with partners from the UAE».

Press Office

media@sberbank.ru

PJSC Sberbank is one of the largest banks in Russia and one of the leading global financial institutions. Sberbank accounts for about one-third of the assets of the entire Russian banking sector. Sberbank is a key lender to the national economy and holds one of the largest shares in the deposit market. The main shareholder of PJSC Sberbank is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, which owns 50% of the authorised capital of PJSC Sberbank plus one voting share. The remaining 50% minus one voting share of the bank's authorised capital is owned by Russian and international investors. General banking licence No. 1481 issued by the Bank of Russia on 11 August 2015. Official bank websites: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru.