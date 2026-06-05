Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”) (DFM symbol: AMANAT), the GCC’s leading listed healthcare and education company, today announces it has acquired an additional c. 3% stake in Cambridge Health Group (“CHG”) from an existing minority shareholder, increasing Amanat’s ownership in CHG from c. 87% to 90%.

The acquisition reflects the Company’s confidence in CHG’s business model, strategy, and long-term growth potential and is consistent with Amanat’s disciplined capital deployment approach and its commitment to scaling its existing operating businesses.

Strong Performance Underpinning Investment

CHG delivered record FY2025 performance, with revenue increasing 11% year-on-year to AED 404 million and EBITDA rising 14% to AED 100 million. Momentum accelerated further in Q1 2026, with revenue growth of 27%, EBITDA growth of 49% and profit increasing six-fold year-on-year. CHG’s financial and operational performance underscores both the quality of its clinical offering and the structural demand for its services across its markets.

Demand for post-acute and rehabilitative care across the GCC continues to be supported by demographic trends, increasing healthcare specialisation and ongoing regional investment in healthcare infrastructure.

Significant Strategic Investment Across the CHG Network

The transaction builds on an accelerated program of strategic investment across Cambridge Health Group which has seen over AED 0.5 billion of capital deployed to date, primarily in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with significant pipeline projects in progress. Including:

Cambridge Hospital Khobar: 150-bed long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation facility opened in November 2024

150-bed long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation facility opened in November 2024 Cambridge Hospital Jeddah: Expanded to 200 beds following a full refurbishment, with a further 70-bed expansion and new outpatient and surgical capabilities in-progress

Expanded to 200 beds following a full refurbishment, with a further 70-bed expansion and new outpatient and surgical capabilities in-progress Cambridge Hospital Dhahran: Dedicated 60-bed rehabilitation hospital opened in 2019 and recently expanded to 70 beds and with a further 8 beds under licensing

Dedicated 60-bed rehabilitation hospital opened in 2019 and recently expanded to 70 beds and with a further 8 beds under licensing Cambridge Hospital Abu Dhabi: Refurbishment and expansion completed, enhancing capacity and clinical standards

Refurbishment and expansion completed, enhancing capacity and clinical standards Cambridge Hospital Al Ain: Ongoing refurbishment and upgrade as part of the Group’s continued strategic investment program

Across the network, CHG now operates a total capacity of 715 beds across six facilities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, supported by more than 1,200 healthcare professionals and accredited by JCI, CARF, CBAHI, and CAP.

Clear Growth Strategy to Deliver 1,000 Beds

CHG is targeting capacity expansion to more than 1,000 beds in the near term through a combination of organic growth initiatives, greenfield and brownfield developments, and strategic acquisitions. Alongside capacity growth, CHG is actively expanding its service offering including the introduction of surgical and outpatient capabilities, strengthening its position as the GCC’s leading post-acute care provider.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:

“Cambridge Health Group is a core pillar of Amanat’s strategy and one of the GCC’s most compelling healthcare businesses. This acquisition reflects our confidence in the management team, the quality of the business we have built together, and the significant opportunity ahead. The investment we have made across the network from Khobar to Jeddah, Abu Dhabi to Al Ain is delivering results, and we remain fully committed to supporting CHG’s continued growth and expansion across the region.”

John Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of Amanat Holdings, added:

"With 715 operational beds today and a clear pathway to more than 1,000 beds, CHG is exceptionally well positioned for its next stage of development. This transaction reinforces Amanat’s long-term commitment to the business and our intention to continue investing behind a market-leading post-acute care operator across the GCC. Amanat believes CHG is uniquely positioned to lead the continued evolution of post-acute care across the GCC.”