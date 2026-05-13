Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the regenerative tourism developer, is expanding the offering at The Red Sea destination after occupancy reached 82% during the final 10 days of Ramadan. Anticipating even stronger demand for the peak Eid Al-Adha travel period, RSG is opening a new resort on Shura Island.

Miraval The Red Sea opens its doors 15 May, marking the brand’s first resort outside of the USA. The adults-only, all-inclusive wellness retreat adds 180 rooms, suites and villas to the destination’s inventory.

“Welcoming Miraval Resorts & Spas, a globally respected wellness brand, to the destination reflects ongoing confidence in Saudi Arabia’s tourism offering. Demand during Ramadan and forward bookings for Eid Al-Adha point to strong momentum for the destination. Whether to celebrate Eid or simply enjoy a luxury getaway, we look forward to welcoming guests from across the Kingdom and around the world to experience our Saudi Hafawah,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Guests to Miraval The Red Sea will experience restorative journeys characterized by mindfulness, connection, and intention. Each stay presents personalized daily itineraries spanning wellness guidance, yoga, meditation, creative expression, and locally inspired cuisine.

At the heart of the resort, the 3,000 sqm Life in Balance Spa, the largest on Shura Island with 39 treatment rooms, anchors the Serenity Center, Body Mindfulness Center, Miraval Challenge Course, and Life in Balance Culinary Kitchen, respectively offering expert-led programming across integrative wellbeing, outdoor adventure and interactive nutrition.

The resort aligns with RSG’s commitment to regenerative tourism, integrating sustainable design and operations that reflect the organization’s broader ambition for a 30% net conservation gain by 2040. This includes being powered solely by renewable energy and implementing advanced waste and water management systems to minimize environmental impact while enhancing biodiversity.

Located on Shura Island, the heart of The Red Sea destination, the resort is easily accessible via Red Sea International Airport (RSI), which is a short 25–30-minute EV transfer away.

To support the increase in visitors this Eid, an additional 32 flights to RSI have been added. The destination is hosting a curated program of dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences for guests staying during the festive period.

Further expanding Shura Island’s luxury offering, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Red Sea at Shura Island is also preparing to open and is accepting reservations from 20 May.

The Red Sea now has 11 hotels open, with six more due to open on Shura in the coming months.