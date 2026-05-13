Muscat: Reinforcing the growing economic and investment connectivity between Asia and the GCC, Sohar International and ewpartners have signed a strategic partnership at Sohar International’s headquarters in Oman to strengthen cross-border financial cooperation and facilitate business flows, industrial projects, trade finance, and investment opportunities across Oman, the wider GCC, and Asia.

The partnership combines ewpartners’ Asia-GCC investment network with Sohar International’s banking capabilities and regional expertise to address rising demand for integrated financial solutions supporting Asian companies and industrial projects expanding into the Gulf region.

The partnership also builds on ewpartners’ deepening presence in Oman, including the establishment of its Muscat office as a local platform to support cross-border investment, industrial cooperation, and Asia-GCC business flows. This follows ewpartners’ existing Oman foundation, including OIA’s US$150 million commitment and ewpartners’ participation in United Solar Polysilicon, part of a US$1.6 billion industrial project in Sohar.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated, “We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with ewpartners. This cooperation reflects our shared ambition to strengthen financial connectivity between Oman, the wider GCC, and Asia. By working together, we aim to support companies, industrial projects, trade flows, and cross-border investment opportunities, while reinforcing Oman’s role as a regional platform for financial and business connectivity.”

Jerry Li, Founder and Managing Partner of ewpartners, added, “Our partnership with Sohar International Bank strengthens ewpartners’ local financial cooperation platform in Oman. By combining Sohar International Bank’s banking capabilities with ewpartners’ Asia-GCC investment network, we aim to support portfolio companies, ecosystem partners, and industrial projects while enabling deeper participation by Oman’s financial ecosystem in Asia-GCC business flows.”

Based on ewpartners' existing foundation in Oman, this partnership further strengthens local financial cooperation and supports deeper connectivity between Oman's financial ecosystem and Asia-GCC investment, trade, and industrial flows. As cross-border projects grow in scale and complexity, requiring coordination across banking systems, regulatory environments, and financing structures, the collaboration will focus on bridging these gaps through corporate, project, and industrial financing, trade finance, private credit, structured financing, and Asia-GCC banking connectivity. It will also explore opportunities in logistics, industrial assets, and income-generating real estate, supported by a joint committee to identify and evaluate future initiatives. This strategic partnership is expected to bring approximately US$1 billion in financial cooperation and market opportunities.

Through such partnerships, Sohar International continues to strengthen its role as a key financial institution driving Oman’s economic ambitions and enhancing the Sultanate’s position as a strategic gateway connecting regional and international markets. The bank remains committed to enabling sustainable growth, supporting cross-border investment and trade flows, and delivering innovative banking solutions that contribute to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om

About ewpartners:

ewpartners (formerly eWTP Arabia Capital) is an international investment firm specialising in cross-border investments between Asia and the Middle East. Backed by Sovereign Wealth Funds and investors from ASIA and the GCC, the firm has been active in the region since 2017 and was the first investment firm to launch a cross-border platform between the GCC and China.

With offices in Saudi Arabia, Oman, China, and Hong Kong, ewpartners focuses on building value across borders by establishing strategic partnerships with exceptional companies. Our team's expertise in shaping innovative conducive policy frameworks can support governments in fostering economic transformation and diversification driven by innovation and technology.

We are committed to investing in, supporting, and growing successful businesses across the Asia and Middle East regions, with a focus on key industries and themes such as digital infrastructure & solutions, advanced manufacturing & energy transition, and logistics & consumer enablement.