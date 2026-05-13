Collaboration spans advisory, direct project delivery, infrastructure programs, and public-private partnerships, aligned with national sustainability priorities and evolving UAE compliance frameworks

Dubai, UAE — The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mana bin Khalifa Al Maktoum (AMKM) and Elephants Foot Arabia today announced a strategic partnership to support the advancement of sustainable infrastructure, waste management compliance, and environmental performance initiatives across the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration brings together AMKM’s established role in supporting the UAE’s sustainability and innovation agenda with Elephants Foot Group’s 50-year track record, delivering over 5,000 projects across the built environment. The partnership is positioned to support a wide range of initiatives, including sustainability advisory, project collaboration, and participation in infrastructure programs across both public and private sector developments.

Through Elephants Foot Arabia, the partnership will support developers, contractors, asset owners, and government-linked projects through waste management planning, compliance auditing, design stage advisory, direct project delivery, and collaboration on public-private partnerships. The partnership will focus on helping projects meet evolving UAE environmental regulations while improving operational sustainability outcomes across both new and existing developments.

This announcement aligns with the continued evolution of the UAE’s regulatory landscape and a rapidly growing market. The UAE waste management sector was valued at USD 13 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 22.6 billion by 2033, driven in part by national targets including 75% waste diversion and the Net Zero 2050 commitment. Dubai’s Al Sa’fat 2.0 framework, the second edition of the green building system mandated under the 2020 bylaw, is now fully enforced through automated BPS scanning and the introduction of the Sustainable Materials Passport. Federal Decree Law 11 of 2024 and Dubai Law 18 of 2024 have further strengthened enforcement requirements for waste management compliance.

“This partnership reflects the UAE’s commitment to setting global benchmarks in sustainable urban development,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Mana bin Khalifa Al Maktoum. “By combining institutional leadership with proven technical capability, we are supporting the delivery of infrastructure and developments that align with national priorities and long-term environmental performance.”

Julian Saidi, Group Chief Executive of Elephants Foot Group, said the partnership reflects both the depth of Elephants Foot’s commitment to the UAE market and the breadth of what this collaboration will deliver. “Elephants Foot has built its track record over 50 years through direct project delivery and waste infrastructure expertise, not just advisory. This partnership with AMKM extends that work across a broader range of project types — from compliance engagements and existing developments through to major infrastructure programs and public-private partnerships. We are here to deliver outcomes, not only to advise on them.”

About the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mana Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum (AMKM)

The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mana bin Khalifa Al Maktoum operates through AMKM Investments L.L.C, supporting strategic investment, partnership development, and the advancement of priority initiatives across the United Arab Emirates.

The Office engages with public and private sector stakeholders to facilitate collaboration across infrastructure, real estate, sustainability, and emerging sectors aligned with national development priorities.

Through its institutional network and strategic relationships, AMKM supports initiatives that contribute to sustainable growth, regulatory alignment, and the continued development of key industries within the UAE.

About Elephants Foot Group and Elephants Foot Arabia

Founded in 1976, Elephants Foot Group is a 50-year specialist advisory firm in waste management and integrated sustainability for the built environment. The Group has delivered over 5,000 projects across residential, hospitality, mixed-use, and infrastructure sectors globally, primarily across Australia, and is now bringing this depth of expertise to the UAE and wider GCC market. Elephants Foot Arabia is the Group’s regional arm, supporting clients across the GCC with operational and construction waste management plans, compliance auditing, and design stage advisory aligned with regional regulations and leading international sustainability frameworks.

Elephants Foot Global Arabia operates under its international division, Elephants Foot Global, which forms part of Elephants Foot Group. For registration purposes in the Middle East region, the company is registered as Elephants Foot Global Arabia Holding Limited.