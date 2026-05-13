Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Aumet, an AI-first procurement operating system for healthcare, has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Emkan Capital, with participation from Qatar Development Bank, SABAH VC, and AAIC, alongside existing investor Shorooq.

The funding will be used to scale Aumet’s AI-powered procurement platform across healthcare systems globally, with a particular focus on expanding enterprise deployments across the GCC, especially in Saudi Arabia, where the company is working with the national healthcare infrastructure. Demand is being driven by healthcare systems seeking to modernize procurement in environments defined by fragmentation, regulatory complexity, and rising operational pressure.

Founded by Yahya Aqel and Adel Haddad, Aumet is building the infrastructure layer that powers procurement, inventory, and decision-making across the healthcare ecosystem. Its platform connects pharmacies, hospitals, suppliers, and healthcare systems into a unified network, enabling real-time visibility and AI-driven decision-making across the supply chain.

“Aumet is building the infrastructure layer for one of the most critical and complex systems in healthcare,” said Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner at Shorooq. “What stands out is not just the scale they’ve achieved, but the depth of integration across the healthcare value chain.”

The company has reached significant scale across emerging markets, processing over $1 billion in gross merchandise value, facilitating more than 5 million transactions annually, and connecting 12,000+ pharmacies with over 1,000 pharmaceutical suppliers across Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. At the enterprise level, its system has been deployed across 32 hospitals, 500+ medical centers, and 18+ medical warehouses, including large-scale public healthcare infrastructure.

Aumet’s enterprise platform was first deployed at Al-Basheer Hospital in Jordan and has since expanded through collaborations with national institutions, including the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. The company is also working with Presight, a G42 company, to scale its AI procurement system across public healthcare networks in the UAE, reflecting a broader shift toward intelligent, national-level supply chain infrastructure.

“Healthcare supply chains don’t suffer from lack of supply they suffer from lack of intelligence,” said Yahya Aqel, co-founder and CEO of Aumet. “Globally, companies such as Clarium are addressing similar enterprise supply chain challenges in developed markets. Aumet is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges across emerging markets, where healthcare systems are more fragmented and require localized, data-driven infrastructure.”

Ghassan Aloshban, Partner at Emkan Capital, said: “The company combines scale, deep market understanding, and AI-driven intelligence to address one of the most critical operational challenges in healthcare today.”

Looking ahead, Aumet will continue to expand its AI capabilities, scale enterprise deployments, and enter new markets across the GCC and beyond. As healthcare systems globally face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, resilience, and transparency, Aumet is positioning itself as the operating system for procurement in a sector where intelligence—not supply—is the defining constraint.

About Aumet

Aumet is an AI-first procurement operating system for healthcare, connecting pharmacies, hospitals, and suppliers through a unified digital platform. The company enables healthcare systems to manage sourcing, inventory, and purchasing through intelligent, automated workflows designed for scale.

About Shorooq

Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-strategy investment firm engineered around technology. Our strategies span venture capital, credit, private equity, and real assets—each guided by a tech native lens that informs how we identify innovation, underwrite risk, and drive value. This integrated approach allows us to invest across the capital stack in businesses reshaping their sectors, from fintech and software to AI, industrials, and infrastructure.

Rooted in a founder-centric principle and disciplined underwriting, Shorooq blends global investment standards with true on-the-ground presence across the MENA and Asia. We are building an institution designed to endure, born in a region where the future of capital is being written.



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