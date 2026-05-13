Riyadh, Paris - Albilad Capital announces the official launch of the Horizon Trading Solutions platform, marking a strategic milestone that reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its technological infrastructure and advancing its operational systems in line with the rapid growth of the Saudi capital market.

This initiative supports Albilad Capital’s efforts to elevate its market‑making and trading services in accordance with global best practices. The deployment of Horizon’s technology is part of a broader series of initiatives aimed at reinforcing the company’s position as a leading player in the financial market, driven by its sustained growth over recent years.

The Horizon platform delivers an advanced trading ecosystem featuring state‑of‑the‑art algorithmic order management via Horizon’s Order Management System (OMS), enabling highly efficient and accurate automated order execution without direct manual intervention. The platform offers high responsiveness and comprehensive real‑time market monitoring, contributing to improved execution quality and enhanced operational efficiency, while further strengthening Albilad Capital’s ability to provide sophisticated brokerage services.

Gerald Blondel, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Horizon Trading Solutions, expressed his appreciation for the partnership with Albilad Capital, emphasizing that: “The platform will play a key role in strengthening the technical infrastructure and improving overall performance. Horizon’s solutions have proven effective in enhancing efficiency and reducing latency, thereby enabling financial institutions to achieve higher levels of competitiveness and regulatory compliance.”

Through this launch, Albilad Capital reaffirms its commitment to delivering advanced solutions that support the efficiency of the Saudi capital market and promote competitiveness, transparency, and innovation across the financial sector.

About Horizon Trading Solutions

Horizon Trading Solutions is a global provider of highly customized investment and technology solutions for financial institutions, brokerages, and exchanges. Its comprehensive suite includes automatic market-making systems, algorithmic trading tools, and risk management solutions designed to deliver high performance, resilience, and operational efficiency across multiple asset classes.