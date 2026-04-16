Partnership covers market introduction across the Gulf region, local assembly, future product adaptation, and long-term manufacturing ambition

Gothenburg, Sweden: Clean Motion AB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Averroes Tech Manufacturing L.L.C, a Dubai-based energy and e-mobility company with plans to expand operations to Abu Dhabi, establishing a strategic partnership for the introduction, local assembly, and long-term local manufacturing of Clean Motion products across the Gulf region.

Clean Motion has been exploring opportunities in the GCC for some time. Averroes shares Clean Motion's long-term vision for electric mobility in the Gulf and brings the regional presence, market understanding, and execution commitment required to help turn that vision into reality.

The agreement covers Clean Motion's full current product range and extends to future products, modifications, and jointly tailored and commercialised solutions developed by the two companies.

“The GCC is a market we have had in our sights for a long time. With Averroes as our partner, we are entering with the right foundation: local knowledge, manufacturing ambition, and a shared long-term view. The timing is no coincidence,”

— Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer, Clean Motion AB

“Electric mobility in the Gulf is no longer a question of if, but of who gets there first with the right product. We see Clean Motion's vehicles as purpose-built for this market, and we are committed to building something lasting in the region together,”

— Emil Cronholm Baumer, Head of Branding and Growth, Averroes Tech Manufacturing

“Named after Ibn Rushd, Averroes is built on a broader vision of energy, one that goes beyond mobility to how energy is created, stored, and used in the real world.

Our partnership with Clean Motion is a key step in that vision, bringing electric mobility solutions tailored to the GCC as part of a larger clean energy ecosystem.

At Averroes, mobility is the starting point, not the end goal, as we work toward a more practical and locally driven energy transition across the UAE and the region,”

— Abdullah Al Farhan, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Averroes Tech Manufacturing

The partnership is intended to serve the UAE's local market with solutions aimed for our local needs, aligned with the Make it in the Emirates industrial localisation agenda, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which sets national targets for the uptake of electric and hybrid vehicles through 2030 and 2050. By pairing Swedish product innovation with Dubai-based assembly and future manufacturing, Averroes and Clean Motion aim to offer a practical, dependable option for last-mile logistics operators and fleet owners across the UAE and the wider GCC.

The partnership reflects both companies' ambition to develop regionally relevant electric mobility solutions with long-term commercial and industrial potential across the GCC, combining Swedish product innovation with local market adaptation, assembly capability, and future manufacturing potential in the region.

About Clean Motion

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century. Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se

About Averroes

Averroes is a Dubai-based technology company focused on electric mobility and energy solutions with local manufacturing capabilities, and plans to expand operations to Abu Dhabi. The company develops and delivers electric vehicles and battery systems tailored to regional needs, with a strong emphasis on safety, performance, and sustainability. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, Averroes aims to support the transition toward cleaner transportation and energy infrastructure across emerging and established markets.

Website: https://www.averroes.co

Media Contacts

For more information please contact:

Clean Motion AB

Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer

Email: christoffer@cleanmotion.se

Phone: +46 76 319 64 31

Averroes Tech Manufacturing L.L.C

Emil Cronholm Baumer, Head of Branding and Growth

Email: e.cronholm@averroes.co

Phone: +46 70 473 6100 / +971 54 523 3666