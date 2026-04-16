Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sukoon Insurance today announced a landmark initiative offering up to 55% discount on motor insurance premiums for all active UAE Armed Forces personnel, Police Officers, and Firefighters.

The exclusive discount, timed to coincide with the UAE’s upcoming 55th anniversary, is a continuation of Sukoon’s recently launched "We stand by the UAE" campaign. As a locally founded institution deeply rooted in the fabric of the nation, Sukoon is uniquely positioned to understand and support the communities it serves.

The initiative serves as a tangible expression of solidarity and gratitude to the frontline heroes who ensure the safety, security, and resilience of the country especially during complex geopolitical times.

Julien Audrerie, Head of Consumer Lines and Marketing at Sukoon, commented on the initiative, "We are proud to announce an exclusive 55% motor insurance discount for the UAE Armed Forces, Police, and Firefighters.

This initiative is launched to honour their unwavering role in protecting the country and to express our deepest gratitude for their service." As a proud UAE-born entity, Sukoon’s heritage is inextricably linked to the UAE’s growth and security, making this initiative a natural extension of its corporate values.

The 55% discount applies to comprehensive motor insurance for privately owned passenger vehicles registered in the eligible individual's name. The offer is valid for both new policies and renewals and is exclusively available through Sukoon’s direct channels starting today and continuing through December 31st, 2026.

Eligible personnel can apply by contacting Sukoon directly and providing their proof of eligibility.

About Sukoon

Established in 1975, Sukoon Insurance PJSC (“Sukoon”) – a public stock company – is among the leading insurance providers in the UAE. Sukoon provides a range of comprehensive insurance solutions for motor, life, health, and general (property, energy, engineering, aviation, marine, and liability) needs to its 1.36 million insured members. Sukoon’s operations span across Oman and all Emirates in the UAE.

Sukoon is committed to providing outstanding insurance solutions which help create and protect wealth and wellbeing. The Dubai-based company stays true to its vision by serving businesses and individuals with a team of over 700 professionals through an intensive distribution network of branches, brokers, bancassurance partners, agencies, e-commerce platforms, and a dedicated call centre.

In 2025, Sukoon registered gross written premiums (GWP) of AED 7 billion. With a solvency ratio of 275 percent and exemplary ratings from Standard and Poor’s (A rated) and Moody’s (A2 rated), it clearly demonstrates its financial soundness, robustness in risk management processes, effective governance, and ability to serve its clients effectively in the long run.

At its core, the Company is customer-centric, with a keen devotion towards providing exceptional services. Its priority has always been to build long-term relationships with its clients with their delight as its non-negotiable objective.

Put simply, Sukoon wants to continue reinforcing its position as a reference for other insurers in the region for exemplary customer service.

To learn more about Sukoon, please visit www.sukoon.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ahsan Khan Head of Marketing,

Sukoon Insurance PJSC

Email: ahsan.khan@sukoon.com

Nitika Midha

Senior Marketing Manager, Sukoon Insurance PJSC

Email: nitika.midha@sukoon.com