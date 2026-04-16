The sale aligns with PIF’s strategy to maximize returns and redeploy capital within the Saudi economy

The acquisition reflects KHC’s strategy to diversify its investments across high-growth sectors with significant economic and social value, and aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030

RIYADH – PIF and Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) today signed a binding share sale and purchase agreement for KHC to acquire 70% of the share capital of Al-Hilal Club Company (Al-Hilal), one of the top football clubs in Saudi Arabia and Asia, based on an enterprise value of SAR 1.4 billion for the total share capital of Al-Hilal.

The sale aligns with PIF’s strategy to maximize returns and redeploy capital within the domestic economy. This strategy supports PIF’s wider efforts to drive the development and diversification of Saudi Arabia. PIF is unlocking opportunities to make a transformative impact in the Saudi sports sector and deliver positive, long-term results.

PIF has been Al-Hilal Club Company’s major shareholder since July 2023, under the Saudi Sports Clubs investments and privatization project, accelerating the club’s progress and increasing the sports sector’s contribution to Saudi GDP.

PIF has led the transformation of Al-Hilal Club Company alongside the club’s executive team, achieving significant improvements in the company’s governance framework, operational performance, and infrastructure and facilities. These efforts were reflected in commercial returns and significant value growth, supported by sponsorships, merchandise sales and matchday revenue. As a remaining shareholder, PIF will continue supporting Al-Hilal Club Company’s growth journey.

The acquisition reinforces KHC’s leadership in identifying high-value opportunities and creating long-term impact for shareholders and the national economy. It also reflects the company’s strategy to diversify its investments across high-growth sectors with significant economic and social value. KHC will support Al-Hilal Club Company to further focus on enhancing its commercial performance, expand its international partnerships, and continue to develop world-class sports infrastructure.

HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of Kingdom Holding Company, stated: “Al-Hilal is a national symbol and a source of pride for the Saudi people. This acquisition expresses our deep belief in the power of sports as a unifying force and a catalyst for national development. By applying our global investment standards and cultivating strategic partnerships, we will unlock Al-Hilal’s full potential while preserving its history and identity.”

Yazeed A. Al-Humied, Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments at PIF, said: “PIF has proudly helped drive the efforts to transform Saudi Arabia’s sports sector and increase its value proposition for investors while creating lasting results at every level, from players and fans to local communities. PIF has set ambitious goals for the clubs, enabling them to become successful commercially and professionally and achieve long-term financial sustainability. Today’s announcement aligns with PIF’s strategy to maximize returns and redeploy capital within the domestic economy.”

Completion of the transaction is expected once the required regulatory approvals are obtained and certain conditions are satisfied per the agreement’s terms and conditions.

For media inquiries

PIF Media Relations

Email: media@pif.gov.sa

Website: www.pif.gov.sa

Rupert Trefgarne: rtrefgarne@pif.gov.sa

About Kingdom Holding Company:

Kingdom Holding Company, established in 1980 by its Founder and Chairman HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom Holding Company is one of the region’s leading global investment firms. KHC holds a diversified portfolio across banking, hospitality, real estate, technology, energy, and infrastructure. The company is listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) and is renowned for its long-term strategic investment approach and value creation across global markets.