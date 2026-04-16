The all-new Jaguar GEN4 proto_TYPE will make its public debut during Formula E’s GEN4 Unleashed test event at Paul Ricard, France, 21/22 April

The Jaguar GEN4 proto_TYPE test livery depicts simulated speed data traces around the iconic Monaco circuit – the jewel in the crown of the Formula E race season - for each of the team’s four generations of all-electric racing cars

The data traces illustrate the dramatic pace of technological advancement in Formula E, a Championship Jaguar has competed in since 2016 and the GEN1 era as part of its race-to-innovate strategy

The GEN4 era in Formula E will mark a seismic performance evolution, with maximum power up from 350kW to 600kW, the introduction of permanent active all-wheel-drive and the ability to regen at 700kW

GEN4 provides the biggest scope yet for Jaguar to develop its powertrain technology, ensuring Jaguar TCS Racing will continue to innovate on-track for the direct transfer of technology to future Jaguar all-electric road cars

Dubai, UAE, Jaguar TCS Racing has revealed its GEN4 development car – the Jaguar GEN4 proto_TYPE – in a unique test livery ahead of its first public outing as part of the Formula E GEN4 Unleashed event at Circuit de Paul Ricard on 21/22 April.



As development of Jaguar TCS Racing’s most advanced and sustainable race car continues ahead of launching for Season 13, the Jaguar GEN4 proto_TYPE showcases the dramatic pace of technical innovation in Formula E, with its test livery depicting data-derived speed tracings around the iconic Monaco street circuit for Jaguar’s GEN1, 2, 3 and 4 cars.

Part of these data traces highlight the calculated top speed of Jaguar TCS Racing’s GEN1-4 cars after exiting Monaco’s famous tunnel towards the Nouvelle chicane.



Using data derived from Jaguar TCS Racing’s state-of-the-art driver in-the-loop simulator, the Jaguar GEN4 proto_TYPE, in its high-downforce 600kW power specification, is predicted to exit the tunnel and hit a top speed of 277km/h before braking for the chicane. That is more than 30km/h faster than the team’s current I-TYPE 7 GEN3 Evo car (245km/h) in its 350kW mode, and almost 80km/h more than its GEN1 car (199km/h) in the simulator.



The GEN4 car would also begin a lap around the famous Monaco streets at 254km/h, 32km/h quicker than its GEN3 Evo counterpart (222km/h) and 75km/h faster than Jaguar’s GEN1 racer (179km/h).



Jaguar TCS Racing is statistically the most successful team in Formula E history to date with 25 wins and a further 33 podiums. Jaguar TCS Racing won the 2024 Teams’ World Championship and Manufacturers’ crowns. Through its commitment to the GEN4 era, spanning Seasons 13-16 through to 2030, Jaguar will have competed in every generation of Formula E.



The all-new GEN4 race car is set to revolutionise motorsport, with its launch for the 2026/27 Formula E season representing another significant step change in EV innovation.



There will be a substantial increase in performance and technology, with 450kW race power – up from 300kW in the current GEN3 Evo era – with 600kW power available for qualifying and in ATTACK MODE, an increase of 250kW compared to the current regulations.



The world’s first open-wheel race car with Active All-Wheel Drive (AWD) across all phases of qualifying and races - and with five times more power available through the front axle – GEN4 will also feature enhanced 700kW regenerative braking, all-new Bridgestone dry and wet weather tyres, and two bespoke aerodynamic bodywork configurations. This increased aerodynamic capability, especially in the high-downforce setup for qualifying, will mean higher speeds and greater peak performance.



The manufacturer perimeter for GEN4 includes the design and integration of the motor, inverter, gearbox, rear suspension, active rear differential, the cooling system, drive shafts, electrical harnesses, as well as bespoke Jaguar software and controls. In addition, the GEN4 manufacturer perimeter has widened to include developing new front and rear brake-by-wire and DC/DC converter systems.



Jaguar TCS Racing’s GEN4 commitment reaffirms the importance of Jaguar’s race‑to‑road technology transfer strategy, with hardware and software technology proven on-track informing the next generation of Jaguar all-electric road cars. The increased manufacturer perimeter for GEN4 brings with it even greater scope for the development of technology on the track for the material benefit of Jaguar’s future customers on the road.



As the team prepares for the all-new GEN4 era, Jaguar TCS Racing’s strong network of trusted partners and suppliers will continue to play a vital role in the team’s success both on and off the track.



Ian James, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal, said: “We’re excited to unveil the Jaguar GEN4 proto_TYPE as we continue our preparations for this exciting new era of Formula E. Our unique testing livery not only reflects Jaguar TCS Racing’s time competing in Formula E, but the huge technological and performance evolution through ten years of racing.



“Formula E is the perfect platform to enable Jaguar to be at the forefront of EV technology innovation, and GEN4 represents another step-change for the championship. The raw speed of these all-electric cars is incredible, and we cannot wait to showcase the Jaguar GEN4 proto_TYPE on track.”



Jack Lambert, Head of Technical Integration at Jaguar TCS Racing, said: “Jaguar TCS Racing’s key objective is that we race to innovate, and we have proved that throughout our time competing in Formula E, the pinnacle of electric motorsport.



“The GEN4 era represents a huge opportunity for Jaguar. As a manufacturer, we’re always learning through the development of our own competition powertrain – and the expanded manufacturer perimeter for GEN4 will enable us to remain at the forefront of innovating EV technology on-track for next generation of all-electric Jaguar road cars.”

ABOUT JAGUAR TCS RACING

Jaguar returned to racing in October 2016, becoming the first luxury manufacturer to join the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

In 2024, Jaguar TCS Racing won the ABB FIA Formula E Teams’ World Championship, Jaguar’s first World Championship win since 1991. Jaguar also won the newly created Manufacturer’s Trophy with the I-TYPE 6 – Jaguar’s all-electric GEN3 Formula E race car.

Jaguar TCS Racing drivers Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy finished second and third respectively in the 2024 Drivers’ World Championship. Both Mitch and Nick will compete again for Jaguar TCS Racing in Season 11, as Formula E moves into the GEN3 Evo era.

Spanning Seasons 11 and 12, GEN3 Evo will see further technical advancements to the world’s only net carbon zero all-electric race cars including new powertrains and the adoption of all-wheel-drive in certain phases of qualifying and racing.

Jaguar TCS Racing have also confirmed a long‑term commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship by signing to participate in the GEN4 era, set to commence in 2026 and running through seasons 13‑16.

Beyond its all-electric concept, Formula E is unique in the world of motorsport for its choice of venues. The 2024/2025 World Championship will see many events take place on temporary street circuits in the centre of the world’s major cities including, São Paulo, Diriyah, Tokyo and Monaco. Additional new venues include Miami, with the season finale again set to play out across a double-header race weekend in London.

As an official manufacturer team in Formula E, Jaguar TCS Racing designs its own powertrain, which includes the motor generator unit, transmission, inverter, and rear suspension. Jaguar, via its long-term Formula E technical partner Fortescue Zero, will also supply Envision Racing with its powertrain for the GEN3 Evo era.

To control costs, the carbon fibre chassis and battery are common components and the same for all eleven teams. This allows the focus to be on developing efficient and lightweight electric vehicle powertrains which will improve the performance and range of future JLR electric vehicles.

Formula E remains a key priority for JLR and the company’s Reimagine strategy. As the premier all-electric world championship, Formula E allows the team to test and develop new electric vehicle technologies in a high-performance environment. It continues to be the test bed for the team’s Race to Innovate mission that will see Race to Road and Road to Race learnings that will help shape Jaguar’s all-electric future.

Through our Race to Inspire mission, Jaguar TCS Racing are committed to inspiring the future generation by using the race programme to create a positive impact on our planet and the communities in which we race. From competing in the world’s first net zero carbon race car to supporting and training the next generation of engineers and motorsport professionals.

For more information, visit https://media.jaguarracing.com/

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce in 55 countries, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises.

As the Title and Technology Partner for Jaguar TCS Racing, TCS drives the evolution of sustainable mobility. In the challenging world of high-performance motorsport TCS helps Jaguar TCS Racing adapt fast and fight for race wins and podiums.

Salman Sultan

Head of PR, JLR MENA

E: ssultan1@jaguarlandrover.com

Jude Jabsheh

PR Account Executive at Worldeye Communications

Email: jlr@worldeye-me.ae

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