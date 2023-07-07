Makani Real Estate announces an exciting new addition to the retail scene through their latest development, the Makani Khalidiya Garden Community Center which is set to be completed in Q4 of 2023. This will be the latest addition to Makani’s growing development portfolio, contributing to their existing retail offering, which includes notable Community Centers and Regional Malls such as Makani Al Shamkha, Makani Zakher, Makani Khalifa City SE13 , Makani Mohammed Bin Zayed Z7, and the recently acquired Makani Al Ain Mall.



Strategically located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, overlooking Khalidiya Garden and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, the Community Center is dedicated to offering a relaxed and enjoyable shopping experience, reflecting the company's commitment to creating quality retail spaces across the UAE.



Spanning two floors and 13,500 square feet of built up area, the community center features a wide variety of stores, services, and dining options including external and indoor parking.



The Community Center will include a supermarket by Abu Dhabi Cooperatve Society, offering a one-stop-shop for all your grocery needs. In addition, there will be F&B outlets, serving a range of international and local cuisine, and an entertainment center.

The center also features 15 specialty retail stores, offering a range of products and services, including beauty, pharmacies, restaurants & cafes and a lot more.



Eng. Ashba Mubarak Al Ghfeli, CEO, Makani Real Estate, said "Our vision at Makani is to design a customer-centric experience for shoppers and communities alike by creating a welcoming environment. We aim to become the brand of choice for local and international retailers, to inspire the lives of our shoppers and the community. We look forward to contribute to the local economy by developing smart and inspiring projects where people can come together to shop, entertain and enjoy their time"

About Makani:

Makani Real Estate specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of regional and community centers in the United Arab Emirates. The company currently oversees over 2 million sqft GLA of retail space across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain including the newly-acquired super regional flagship Makani Al Ain Mall. "Makani" translates to "My Place" in Arabic, reflecting the company's commitment to creating inviting retail spaces for families in these areas.



For any media inquiries & interview requests, get in touch with our Press Office:

Catch Communications

Injeel Moti

injeel@catchcomms.com



Craig Michael

craig@catchcomms.com